New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss dominant Week 12 performance against Denver Broncos

Saints earned eighth consecutive victory

Nov 30, 2020 at 07:50 PM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joined Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief on the Saints Radio Network on Monday night to discuss his team's dominating Week 12 performance against Denver on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

Entering Sunday's game, the Broncos had the No. 3 ranked red zone defense in the NFL. The Saints scored a touchdown on all three trips to the red zone.

"We got into some goal-to-go situations if you will, or inside the 10 (yard line), and they'd give you some heavy fronts." Payton said Monday night. "We had a couple good runs. Obviously, it's hard to just run it into the end zone, and Taysom (Hill) scored on a couple. I think it was Latavius (Murray) on a weak zone, those were the three red zone scores. But we had pointed out during the week that we were going against one of the top red zone defenses and that we were going to have to run the ball effectively down there, and we were able to do that."

Saints running back ﻿Latavius Murray﻿  carried the ball 19 times for a season-high 124 yards and two scores. Payton was asked how he distributes the wealth between Murray and star running back Alvin Kamara: "Some of the base stuff that we were running in the second half, were personnel groups that were in the heavier groups. We weren't in a lot of the three full receiver set groups just because of the defense we were seeing. That's kind of the way the game was unfolding."

With the win over the Broncos, Payton has defeated all 31 other teams in the NFL as head coach of the Saints. 

"It's 32 teams, including the Saints," Payton said laughing. "Tampa Bay at home, we're up by four, we run the double reverse and fumble it. I beat the Saints."

