New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers series history

Panthers lead the series 21-19

Sep 23, 2015 at 02:43 AM

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers

Official team photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers game on Sunday, December 7, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

The Carolina Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and they lead the series 21-19. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since 2002. The Saints have a 10-9 record in games played in Charlotte. Of the 40 games in the series, 18 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning nine. Of the last 10 meetings, five have been settled by eight points or less. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02. The last meeting between these teams took place on Dec. 7, 2014 when Carolina had a 41-10 win over the Saints in a contest played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. 

Stats from the series:

• 827 points scored by New Orleans, 851 allowed.
• A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
• A four-game New Orleans winning streak in games played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from 1998-2001.
• 21 games decided by double-digits.
• Six games decided by 21 or more points.
• 19 games decided by eight points or less.
• A 33-point win by New Orleans.
•  A 32-point loss by New Orleans.

