New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers series history

The Carolina Panthers initially entered the NFL as an expansion franchise in 1995 and they lead the series 21-19. The clubs were in the NFC West from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued in the NFC South since 2002. The Saints have a 10-9 record in games played in Charlotte. Of the 40 games in the series, 18 have been decided by eight points or less, with New Orleans winning nine. Of the last 10 meetings, five have been settled by eight points or less. The Saints' longest winning streak was a five-game stretch from 2000-02. The last meeting between these teams took place on Dec. 7, 2014 when Carolina had a 41-10 win over the Saints in a contest played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.