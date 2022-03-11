Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints, Blue Cross Foundation ask for 2022 Angel Award nominations

Nominations for $25,000 grant awards open through April 8, 2022

Mar 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Ken Brown (left) and Rylie Duos (right) were two of the eight recipients of the 2021 Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation Angel Award for their pivotal roles in the community.

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation is asking Louisianians to nominate people doing extraordinary good for local children for The Angel Award®. The Foundation will accept nominations through April 8 online at www.bcbslafoundation.org/nominate.

For nearly 30 years, this prestigious award has shined a light on everyday people who have given their time, talent and resources to improving the lives of young people in the state. The award is also a grant program – each honoree chooses a nonprofit to receive a $25,000 grant in their name.

"Angels are people who have demonstrated compassion, grit and courage in their lanes of work, all of them dedicated to making life better for our state's young people," said Michael Tipton, president of the Blue Cross Foundation. "If you know someone in any community across Louisiana who is working consistently for kids, nominating them is an excellent way to show appreciation and help them get recognition for that work."

Louisianians who have filled out Angel Award nominations in past years are encouraged to update and resubmit nominations again this year. The Foundation receives hundreds of submissions each year but is only able to select eight honorees. Past Angel Award honorees have made their mark in education, housing, the arts, support services of children with disabilities and much more.

Profiles of all past honorees can be found at www.bcbslafoundation.org

