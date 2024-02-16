New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons raise $600,000 in 50/50 Raffle in partnership with NFL Foundation

"This collaboration transcends the rivalry on the field," said Tim Green, Atlanta Falcons Legend and Tackle ALS Founder "The Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints have shown the world the profound impact sports can have on meaningful causes. The response from our fans has been overwhelming, showcasing the power of unity for the greater good."

"ALS doesn't discriminate, and neither does the power of collective action. This alliance exemplifies the triumph of humanity over rivalry, and we are deeply grateful for the support from both fanbases in our mission to tackle ALS and enhance the lives of those affected." added Steve Gleason, New Orleans Saints Legend and Team Gleason Founder.

For more information about the Tackle ALS and Team Gleason organizations, please visit https://www.tackleals.com/ and https://teamgleason.org/.

About Tackle ALS

Tackle ALS was started in 2018 by former Atlanta Falcons Linebacker Tim Green in partnership with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Tackle ALS is not a foundation, so every dollar donated goes directly to MGH. Tackle ALS and the Healey & AMG Center are dedicated to the critically important global initiative to accelerate bringing scientific discoveries to ALS patients through innovative trial approaches. Increasing access to effective treatments for people with ALS is a primary shared goal. Identifying effective therapies during these trials brings us closer to FDA approval and the opportunity to make a difference for individuals living with ALS, and our ultimate goal of finding the cures. To learn more please visit www.tackleALS.com

About Team Gleason

Founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason after his ALS diagnosis in 2011, Team Gleason is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). At its core, the foundation is on a mission to deliver innovative technology and essential equipment, all while empowering a higher quality of life for those affected by ALS. As the largest provider of technology to the ALS community, Team Gleason stands at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions that are making a profound impact on the lives of those facing the challenges of this relentless disease.