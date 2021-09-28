New Orleans Saints announce new entertainment team, seek fan input for official team name

The New Orleans Saints announced the roster for their new 2021 entertainment team on Tuesday. Additionally, the organization is soliciting name ideas for the newly formed team from Saints fans starting today.

The Saints pride themselves on having the No.1 fan experience in the NFL, and its entertainment and engagement teams are a key factor in that success. From the original Saints Dancers and Saints Cheerleaders to the modern-era Saintsations and Black & Gold Patrol, the organization is immensely proud of the hundreds of talented performers who have represented the Saints since the franchise's inaugural season in 1967.

In the summer of 2021, the Saints put out a casting call seeking dancers, cheerleaders & stunt specialists. Influenced by various iterations of the Saints dance, cheer and fan engagement squads over the past fifty years, the organization is evolving into one multi-talented team starting this season, temporarily named the Saints Cheer Team. The team's gameday responsibilities will be wide ranging. Beyond providing entertainment in Champions Square and the stadium, they'll also run flags, assist with contests and directly engage with Saints fans throughout the game experience. Previously these roles had been divided up between the Saintsations dance team, Black & Gold Patrol engagement team and other gameday staff.

Saints fans can submit their team name ideas at https://www.neworleanssaints.com/cheerleaders/vote/. Name suggestions will be accepted today until Friday, October 8th, at 5:00 p.m. CT.

"We have made it our priority to create the greatest fan experience in the NFL and believe that by evolving our entertainment and engagement teams into the Saints Cheer Team will keep us on the leading edge of game entertainment throughout the league," said Saints president Dennis Lauscha. "Our gameday experience is inspired by our fans and built upon the natural passion they have for their team and city."

Like past teams, this 48-person squad will engage and energize New Orleans Saints fans on game days and serve as ambassadors out in the community. Whether they're doing live performances, assisting with in-game promotions or directly engaging with fans, the team will play a vital role in creating Dome Field Advantage on game days. Throughout the year, they bring the spirit of the Saints to the greater New Orleans area through community engagement and partner appearances.