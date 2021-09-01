Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints announce practice squad additions

11 players added to the practice squad for the 2021 NFL season

Sep 01, 2021 at 05:09 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Kevin-White-1920-082721
Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The New Orleans Saints have agreed to terms with the following players on practice squad contracts it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis: RB ﻿Alex Armah﻿ Jr.﻿, WR ﻿Kawaan Baker﻿﻿, T ﻿﻿Caleb Benenoch﻿, DT ﻿Josiah Bronson﻿ Jr.﻿, DT ﻿Albert Huggins﻿, LB ﻿﻿Wynton McManis﻿﻿, DB ﻿Bryan Mills﻿, DB ﻿KeiVarae Russell﻿﻿, WR ﻿﻿Kevin White﻿﻿, WR ﻿Easop Winston Jr.﻿ and TE ﻿﻿Ethan Wolf﻿.﻿

Armah Jr., 6-2, 255, signed with New Orleans as an unrestricted free agent after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. For his career, Armah has appeared in 57 games, with four starts rushing for 35 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns. The Lawrenceville, Ga. native has also recorded eight receptions for 29 yards and six special teams tackles. In 2020, he appeared in all 16 contests with one start posting six rushes for nine yards and had a career-high five receptions for 18 yards.

Baker, 6-1, 215, was New Orleans' seventh round selection (255th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of South Alabama. In his college career, the Atlanta, Ga. native started 35-of-45 games for the Jaguars and caught 126 passes for 1,829 yards (14.5 avg.) with 16 touchdowns. In his senior season, Baker posted career-high totals with 51 catches for 659 yards and eight touchdowns to be selected second-team all-Sun Belt Conference. In addition, Baker returned 16 kickoffs for 264 yards and added 42 yards on the ground to finish second on the team with career-best 965 all-purpose yards.

Benenoch, 6-5, 305 was originally selected in the fifth round (148th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Buccaneers (2016-19), Benenoch appeared in 35 games with 22 starts at left tackle, right tackle and right guard. The Katy, Texas native started all 16 regular season games for the Buccaneers at right guard in 2018.

Bronson, 6-3, 300, was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of the University of Washington. In three seasons for the Huskies, he appeared in 29 games totaling 42 tackles (25 solo), three sacks and one fumble recovery. In the Pac 12's abbreviated season in 2020, Bronson played in all four games with three starts at defensive tackle and posted eight tackles and one fumble recovery.

Huggins, 6-3, 305, originally signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson in 2019. Huggins has spent time on the active/ practice squad rosters for five teams. He appeared in four games for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019, notching three total tackles and one quarterback hit and played in one game for the Detroit Lions in 2020. The Orangeburg, S.C. native played four seasons (2015-18) at Clemson, appearing in 46 games at defensive tackle for the Tigers. Over his college career, Huggins amassed 68 tackles (33 solo), 11.5 stops for loss and 6.5 sacks.

McManis, 6-1, 190, originally signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of Memphis. The Olive Branch, Miss. native played in the last two games of the 2016 season for San Francisco and from 2017-19, played in 43 games for CFL's Calgary Stampeders, recording 104 defensive tackles, 41 special teams stops, four sacks and two forced fumbles. During his college career at Memphis (2012-15), McManis appeared in 47 games and registered 110 tackles, nine stops for loss and 3.0 sacks.

Mills, 6-2, 180 signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Central. In his lone season in Durham in 2019, the Palmdale, Calif. native appeared in all 12 games with ten starts, accounting for 22 tackles (17 solo), a split sack and ranked second in the MEAC with 13 passes defended (5 interceptions, 8 pass break-ups).

Russell, 5-11, 194 was originally a third round draft pick (74th overall) of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016. The Everett, Wash. native has appeared in 21 games with one start for the Cincinnati Bengals (2016-18) and Green Bay Packers (2020) where he recorded 20 tackles (17 solo), one interception, two passes defensed and a blocked field goal. Russell appeared in one regular season game for the Packers in 2020 and his first two career playoff contests where he contributed on special teams.

White, 6-3, 216 is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally selected in the first round (seventh overall) by the Chicago Bear in the 2015 NFL Draft. In four seasons with Chicago and San Francisco, The Plainfield, N.J. native has appeared in 17 regular season games with five starts, making 25 receptions for 285 yards, carrying once for nine yards and returning one kickoff for 20 yards. White most recently appeared in three regular season contests for San Francisco in 2020 and appeared in one preseason contest for New Orleans.

Winston Jr., 6-0, 192, signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in 2020. In two seasons with the Cougars, he recorded 137 receptions for 1,624 yards (11.9 avg.) with 19 touchdowns. As a redshirt senior in 2019, the San Francisco, Calif. native played in 13 games and finished with 85 receptions for 970 yards (11.9 avg.) with 11 touchdowns, as he was tied for second in the Pac-12 in TD receptions, ranked fourth in catches and sixth in receiving yards.

Wolf, 6-5, 262, was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee in 2018. Since entering the NFL, Wolf has spent time on the active/practice squad rosters for eight teams. In four seasons in Knoxville, Wolf complied 998 career receiving yards on 91 receptions with seven touchdowns in 50 games. He finished career ranked second in Volunteers history for receptions and third for receiving yards among tight ends.

Gallery: Faces of the Saints 2021 53-Man Roster

Check out the faces of your New Orleans Saints players who take the field during the 2021 NFL season for the Black and Gold.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Paulson Adebo • #29 • CB
1 / 53

Paulson Adebo • #29 • CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Kwon Alexander • #58 • OLB
2 / 53

Kwon Alexander • #58 • OLB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Terron Armstead • #72 • T
3 / 53

Terron Armstead • #72 • T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Zack Baun • #53 • LB
4 / 53

Zack Baun • #53 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Ian Book • #16 • QB
5 / 53

Ian Book • #16 • QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Marquez Callaway • #1 • WR
6 / 53

Marquez Callaway • #1 • WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Will Clapp • #64 • C
7 / 53

Will Clapp • #64 • C

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Ken Crawley • #25 • CB
8 / 53

Ken Crawley • #25 • CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Marcus Davenport • #92 • DE
9 / 53

Marcus Davenport • #92 • DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis • #56 • LB
10 / 53

Demario Davis • #56 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Andrew Dowell • #50 • LB
11 / 53

Andrew Dowell • #50 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Kaden Elliss • #55 • LB
12 / 53

Kaden Elliss • #55 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
C.J. Gardner-Johnson • #22 • S
13 / 53

C.J. Gardner-Johnson • #22 • S

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Blake Gillikin • #4 • P
14 / 53

Blake Gillikin • #4 • P

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Carl Granderson • #96 • DE
15 / 53

Carl Granderson • #96 • DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
J.T. Gray • #48 • DB
16 / 53

J.T. Gray • #48 • DB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Garrett Griffin • #45 • TE
17 / 53

Garrett Griffin • #45 • TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Chase Hansen • #42 • LB
18 / 53

Chase Hansen • #42 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Deonte Harris • #11 • WR/RS
19 / 53

Deonte Harris • #11 • WR/RS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Jeff Heath • #38 • S
20 / 53

Jeff Heath • #38 • S

Derick Hingle/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Taysom Hill • #7 • QB
21 / 53

Taysom Hill • #7 • QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Lil'Jordan Humphrey • #84 • WR
22 / 53

Lil'Jordan Humphrey • #84 • WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
James Hurst • #74 • OL
23 / 53

James Hurst • #74 • OL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Malcolm Jenkins • #27 • SS
24 / 53

Malcolm Jenkins • #27 • SS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Juwan Johnson • #83 • TE
25 / 53

Juwan Johnson • #83 • TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Tony Jones Jr. • #37 • RB
26 / 53

Tony Jones Jr. • #37 • RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Cameron Jordan • #94 • DE
27 / 53

Cameron Jordan • #94 • DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Alvin Kamara • #41 • RB
28 / 53

Alvin Kamara • #41 • RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Tanoh Kpassagnon • #90 • DE
29 / 53

Tanoh Kpassagnon • #90 • DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Marshon Lattimore • #23 • CB
30 / 53

Marshon Lattimore • #23 • CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Wil Lutz • #3 • K
31 / 53

Wil Lutz • #3 • K

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Erik McCoy • #78 • C/G
32 / 53

Erik McCoy • #78 • C/G

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Ty Montgomery • #88 • WR
33 / 53

Ty Montgomery • #88 • WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Latavius Murray • #28 • RB
34 / 53

Latavius Murray • #28 • RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Andrus Peat • #75 • G/T
35 / 53

Andrus Peat • #75 • G/T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Ryan Ramczyk • #71 • T
36 / 53

Ryan Ramczyk • #71 • T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Christian Ringo • #70 • DT
37 / 53

Christian Ringo • #70 • DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Malcolm Roach • #97 • DL
38 / 53

Malcolm Roach • #97 • DL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Aldrick Rosas • #6 • K
39 / 53

Aldrick Rosas • #6 • K

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Cesar Ruiz • #51 • C/G
40 / 53

Cesar Ruiz • #51 • C/G

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Tre'Quan Smith • #10 • WR
41 / 53

Tre'Quan Smith • #10 • WR

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Calvin Throckmorton • #76 • OL
42 / 53

Calvin Throckmorton • #76 • OL

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Adam Trautman • #82 • TE
43 / 53

Adam Trautman • #82 • TE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Payton Turner • #98 • DE
44 / 53

Payton Turner • #98 • DE

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Shy Tuttle • #99 • DT
45 / 53

Shy Tuttle • #99 • DT

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Nick Vannett • #81 • TE
46 / 53

Nick Vannett • #81 • TE

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Dwayne Washington • #24 • RB
47 / 53

Dwayne Washington • #24 • RB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Pete Werner • #20 • LB
48 / 53

Pete Werner • #20 • LB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
P.J. Williams • #26 • CB
49 / 53

P.J. Williams • #26 • CB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Marcus Williams • #43 • S
50 / 53

Marcus Williams • #43 • S

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Jameis Winston • #2 • QB
51 / 53

Jameis Winston • #2 • QB

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Zach Wood • #49 • LS
52 / 53

Zach Wood • #49 • LS

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Landon Young • #67 • T
53 / 53

Landon Young • #67 • T

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints make roster reductions to 53

NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players on Wednesday at 12 p.m. CT
news

Jameis Winston's strengths cited in being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback

'We feel like he's got the unique skill set with his arm talent where he can get the ball down the field'
news

New Orleans Saints possibly will base in Dallas area for first month of regular season

Regular season opener could be played at AT&T Stadium, Payton says
news

New Orleans Saints players return to familiar place after stressful, emotional weekend

'When we go out and practice we've got to be locked in. We won't be able to bring this into that space'
news

New Orleans Saints players to watch in preseason finale vs. Arizona Cardinals

Players are jockeying for roster spots, and not just with the New Orleans Saints
news

Coach Sean Payton and staff to decide on New Orleans Saints rotations for final preseason game

On QBs: 'I've got a few thoughts but I don't want to be early with what I'm thinking'
news

Cam Jordan leads New Orleans Saints defense into 2021 season

'All this is pride for me, every day'
news

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey showed up big for New Orleans Saints against Jacksonville

'I feel like my confidence has always been high'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Three players placed on IR
news

New Orleans Saints make substantial positive moves in preseason victory over Jacksonville

Offense committed no turnovers, team committed just six penalties
news

New Orleans Saints emphasize more situational football in Saturday's training camp practice

'Sometimes, you might go three years before one of them comes up'
Advertising