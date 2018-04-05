New Orleans Saints and Dudley DeBosier announce #DoRight4LA

The New Orleans Saints and Dudley DeBosier announced today a new statewide initiative called #DoRight4LA. #DoRight4LA was created to encourage people to volunteer in their local communities and "do right" for the State of Louisiana. This year, participants are encouraged to document their work by submitting photos and videos describing their volunteerism. These videos will be entered to win a $5,000 donation to the charity of their choice and to work alongside Saints personnel, staff, and Dudley DeBosier representatives in the renovation of the NFL YET Center (1140 S. Broad St, New Orleans, LA 70125) on May 9, 2018.

Participants must submit a video of themselves or others working in the community by April 25. Public voting will be open until May 2 and videos should be no longer than two minutes in length. To submit your video, please visit DoRight4La.com.

"As a firm, we have been so blessed by the people of Louisiana, we don't just feel like we should give back, we feel like it's our obligation, and we know so many others are doing the same thing. However, a lot of times those selfless acts go unnoticed. We launched this campaign to not only highlight those individuals that all too often go unnoticed, but to also encourage others to "do good." Just like we want to change the way people think about attorneys one relationship at a time—we want to change the way people view the world, one good deed at a time—and DoRight4LA is our way of kick starting that vision!" – Chad Dudley, Managing Partner