New Orleans Saints and Dixie Beer to Host 2018 Draft Super Boil

The annual event for season ticket holders will be on Saturday, April 28

Apr 27, 2018 at 01:44 AM

Saints Draft Super Boil 2017

Saints season ticket holders and fans gathered at the team's practice facility for our annual crawfish boil and the final rounds of the NFL Draft.

The New Orleans Saints and Dixie Beer are teaming up to host the 2018 Draft Super Boil for Saints Season Ticket Holders on Saturday, April 28 from 11:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center (5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA). The Draft Super Boil tickets are on sale now and proceeds from the event will be donated to YEP (Youth Empowerment Project), a community-based nonprofit organization that engages underserved young people through education, mentoring, employment readiness and enrichment programming.

"We are excited to welcome our fans back to football and to host them for this event at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center," said Saints Owner Gayle Benson. "This is a tremendous event which will benefit a great cause in the Youth Empowerment Project."

The Louisiana band, The Phunky Monkeys will perform during the Draft Boil, which will also feature interactive Saints elements for those attending. Fans will also be able to watch the 2018 NFL Draft on televisions at the event, as the Saints currently have six selections in rounds four through seven. Tickets are $25 and are limited to first come, first served with maximum capacity for 2,000. Admission includes five pounds of crawfish per each ticket, jambalaya, coffee, hot dogs, corn, potatoes, and sno-balls. Additionally, complimentary Coca-Cola soft drinks, water, Dixie, Dixie Light and Dixie Blackened Voodoo Lager (21 and older) will be served. Tickets must be purchased by April 27.

The Draft Super Boil will include special appearances by current and former Saints players, Saints Mascots, and Saintsations. Complimentary parking will be provided in the New Orleans Baby Cakes parking lots. For more information, CLICK HERE or call the Saints ticket office at 504-731-1700.

Past beneficiaries of the New Orleans Saints Draft Super Boil have been the Bastion Community, the American Red Cross Flood Relief Efforts, the Saints Hall of Fame, Wounded Warriors Project, and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

