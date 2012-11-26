 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints and Chevron Announce Teachers of the Week

Chevron and the Saints honored two teachers before Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers

Nov 26, 2012 at 09:45 AM
Chevron and the Saints honored two teachers, Shontrece Lathers and Janice Lubin as the Chevron Teachers of the Week at the Nov.2 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers.  

"I'm so excited to be here," Lathers said. "I'm from New Orleans and I've always been a Saints fan. This is my very first game, so to be here and be honored by Chevron and the Saints is really special."

Lathers is a native of Marrero and the third-grade teacher at Lake Pontchartrain Elementary. She is a three-time Teacher of the Month recipient at her school and was recently named Saint John Parish Elementary Teacher of the Year.

"I love teaching and working with kids," she said. "Teaching was my dream job and my calling. This honor is amazing because teachers don't get a lot of recognition. I really appreciate Chevron doing this for local teachers."

Lubin, who resides in LaPlace, teaches Business Education to 9th through 12th-grade students at Saint John High School. She was named this year's High School Teacher of the Year in Saint John Parish.

"It's very exciting. This is my first time coming to a Saints game, so I'm so grateful to the Saints and Chevron for bringing us here today," Lubin, an Atlanta native, said.

"This is so wonderful to see a local business like Chevron support the teachers in this area," she said. "I love teaching and I love working with high school students. I teach business classes, so it's really exciting to help them become productive young citizens."

