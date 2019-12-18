Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints add cornerback Janoris Jenkins for stretch run

'We value the player, especially the position'

Dec 18, 2019 at 11:34 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery-Janoris-Jenkins-Meet-The-Team-20181202_13
Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins gestures after breaking up a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, back, on the final play of overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 30-27 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The New Orleans Saints didn't engage in a laborious process when it came to submitting a claim on cornerback Janoris Jenkins after Jenkins was waived by the Giants.

The Saints felt they were familiar enough with Jenkins – and familiar with their need at the position – to add the former second-round draft pick to their mix entering the final two regular-season games and the playoffs.

"We value the player, especially the position," Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday. "It's always a difficult position to find. He's a guy that I can recall going through the evaluation process when he was a free agent and going to New York (in 2016, after four seasons with the St. Louis Rams).

"We've played the Giants twice since then. He gives us versatility and I think that's important here down the stretch."
Payton said Jenkins, who started 13 games for the Giants and had a career-high tying four of his 22 career interceptions this season, along with 14 pass breakups, can play corner or slot.

"We think that he does have position flex (flexibility)," Payton said.

Jenkins, who has returned seven interceptions for touchdowns and has forced six fumbles in 113 regular-season games (with 111 starts), is the second former starting Giants cornerback that the Saints have picked up during the season in the last two years. In 2018, New Orleans traded fourth- and seventh-round draft picks to New York for Eli Apple after Apple started his first five games of the season for the Giants. He started the last 10 regular-season games, and playoffs, for the Saints and has opened all 14 games for the Saints this year.

"I think it's a challenging position," Payton said, when asked to comment on Apple's play. "We play a lot of man coverage. I think Eli has been a real good, real consistent player for us throughout the course of the year. We like his size, his length.

"We've seen some good offenses and you've got to have a short memory. I think they've got to be able to tackle, I think that's important. I think that's why it's a tough position to find."

Payton also confirmed that the Saints submitted a waiver claim on defensive end Terrell Suggs, who was claimed and awarded to Kansas City.

"Yes we did. You get a player like that, that can rush the passer," Payton said. "I think three or four teams did and Kansas City, based on the order, was awarded (Suggs' rights)."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints players to watch in preseason finale vs. Arizona Cardinals

Players are jockeying for roster spots, and not just with the New Orleans Saints
news

Coach Sean Payton and staff to decide on New Orleans Saints rotations for final preseason game

On QBs: 'I've got a few thoughts but I don't want to be early with what I'm thinking'
news

Cam Jordan leads New Orleans Saints defense into 2021 season

'All this is pride for me, every day'
news

New Orleans Saints make substantial positive moves in preseason victory over Jacksonville

Offense committed no turnovers, team committed just six penalties
news

The anatomy of a Demario Davis pregame huddle speech

"Guys are already in their zone. You just don't want to mess them up"
news

New Orleans Saints mourn the passing of former defensive line coach John Pease

Pease coach with the Saints for 11 season
news

New Orleans Saints preseason opener spoiled by turnovers, penalties

Six turnovers, 10 penalties pivotal in 17-14 loss to Baltimore
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Rob Wenning

Wenning is entering his 12th season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Charles Byrd

Byrd is entering his 14th season in the NFL
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Dalrymple

Dalrymple is entering his 16th season with the franchise
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jordan Traylor

Traylor is entering his first season as a defensive assistant with the Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Phil Galiano

Galiano is entering his third season with New Orleans
Advertising