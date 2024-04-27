New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 3 Need to Know 

SAINTS 2024 NFL DRAFT DAY 3 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have five selections on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft: Picks 150, 170 and 175 in Round 6, Pick 199 in Round 6, and Pick 239 in Round 7. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 11 a.m. CT.

RECAP: SAINTS SELECT KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY WITH PICK 41 | 2024 NFL DRAFT DAY 2

After trading up four spots in Round 2, the New Orleans Saints selected cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry from Alabama with the 41st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26, 2024. McKinstry, a 6-foot-1 junior from Birmingham, Ala., was one of the nation's top corners who also contributed at punt returner for the Crimson Tide. He was selected as a first team All-American by the Associated Press and The Sporting News in addition to being selected as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award