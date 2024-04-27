 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints 2024 NFL Draft: Day 3 Need to Know 

New Orleans hold Picks 150, 170, 175, 199 and 239 heading into the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27

Apr 27, 2024 at 08:00 AM
SAINTS 2024 NFL DRAFT DAY 3 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have five selections on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft: Picks 150, 170 and 175 in Round 6, Pick 199 in Round 6, and Pick 239 in Round 7. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 11 a.m. CT.

The Saints will have LIVE reactions following Day 3 selections from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. TUNE IN >>

Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the day on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

SAINTS DRAFT WATCH PARTY AT MANNING'S

Need a place to catch the final picks of the NFL Draft? Fans can join us at Manning's for our Saints Draft Watch Party. Doors open at noon and will feature appearances by a few Saints legends.

RECAP: SAINTS SELECT KOOL-AID MCKINSTRY WITH PICK 41 | 2024 NFL DRAFT DAY 2

After trading up four spots in Round 2, the New Orleans Saints selected cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry from Alabama with the 41st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday, April 26, 2024. McKinstry, a 6-foot-1 junior from Birmingham, Ala., was one of the nation's top corners who also contributed at punt returner for the Crimson Tide. He was selected as a first team All-American by the Associated Press and The Sporting News in addition to being selected as a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award

Learn more about our Saints Draft Picks throughout the weekend on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

SAINTS SCHEDULE CHALLENGE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK

The Saints Schedule Challenge presented by SeatGeek is back for 2024! Guess the correct order of the Saints' 2024 opponents for your chance to win four (4) tickets to the Saints season openers, sideline passes and an autographed jersey! The entry period closes on April 30 so make your picks now! ENTER SWEEPSTAKES >>

Promo-Saints-Guess-Schedule-Challenge-1920-040324

GUESS THE SAINTS 2024 SCHEDULE

Guess the correct order of the Saints' 2024 opponents for your chance to win courtesy of SeatGeek!

ENTER NOW RULES

