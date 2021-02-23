New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Tre'Quan Smith

Best game of Tre'Quan Smith's 2020 season:

Best quote from Tre'Quan Smith's 2020 season:

"Honestly, it was kind of the same experience for me when I caught Drew's record-breaker. I had no clue at all. Like, I thought Taysom threw his first touchdown. So when I caught the ball, I just dropped it because I didn't know it was his first touchdown. So I dropped it. I didn't find out until after the game, one of the trainers, they were like, 'dang, Tre'Quan you just keep making history.' I was like, 'What are you talking about?' They were like, 'That was Taysom's first touchdown.' And then he walked by and I was like, 'Taysom, that was your first touchdown?' He said, yeah and I was like 'Oh, man. I'm sorry, man I don't know what I did with your ball. Did you get your ball? I dropped it, I don't what happened to it?' He was like, yeah. He got it. So I had no clue, I was just playing the game and just so happened I was in the right spot at the right time."