New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Tre'Quan Smith

'It was kind of the same experience for me when I caught Drew's record-breaker'

Feb 23, 2021 at 09:45 AM
New Orleans Saints

Tre'Quan Smith 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints wideout Tre'Quan Smith hauled in 34 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns in 2020. Smith caught five passes for 86 yards, including a team-long 29-yard grab in the Week 2 "Monday Night Football" showdown at Las Vegas. In Week 7 against Carolina, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver contributed four catches for 54 yards. Smith recorded at least 50 receiving yards three times through the Saints' first six games this season, a mark he reached only once in 2019 and twice in 2018. Smith was forced to miss three regular season games in 2020 due to injury.

Headshot_Player-Smith_2560x1440_061118

Tre'Quan Smith

#10 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 210 lbs
  • College: Central Florida

Best game of Tre'Quan Smith's 2020 season:

In Week 4 at Detroit, Smith assisted in erasing New Orleans' 14-point first-half deficit, finishing the game with four catches for 54 receiving yards and a career-high-tying two touchdowns receptions. Smith also recovered an opponent's fumble on offense in the 35-29 victory.

Best quote from Tre'Quan Smith's 2020 season:

"Honestly, it was kind of the same experience for me when I caught Drew's record-breaker. I had no clue at all. Like, I thought Taysom threw his first touchdown. So when I caught the ball, I just dropped it because I didn't know it was his first touchdown. So I dropped it. I didn't find out until after the game, one of the trainers, they were like, 'dang, Tre'Quan you just keep making history.' I was like, 'What are you talking about?' They were like, 'That was Taysom's first touchdown.' And then he walked by and I was like, 'Taysom, that was your first touchdown?' He said, yeah and I was like 'Oh, man. I'm sorry, man I don't know what I did with your ball. Did you get your ball? I dropped it, I don't what happened to it?' He was like, yeah. He got it. So I had no clue, I was just playing the game and just so happened I was in the right spot at the right time."

2020 Saints Season Photos: Tre'Quan Smith

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smithin action during the 2020 NFL season.

