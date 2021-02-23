New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Tre'Quan Smith

Tre'Quan Smith 2020 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints wideout Tre'Quan Smith hauled in 34 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns in 2020. Smith caught five passes for 86 yards, including a team-long 29-yard grab in the Week 2 "Monday Night Football" showdown at Las Vegas. In Week 7 against Carolina, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver contributed four catches for 54 yards. Smith recorded at least 50 receiving yards three times through the Saints' first six games this season, a mark he reached only once in 2019 and twice in 2018. Smith was forced to miss three regular season games in 2020 due to injury.
Best game of Tre'Quan Smith's 2020 season:
In Week 4 at Detroit, Smith assisted in erasing New Orleans' 14-point first-half deficit, finishing the game with four catches for 54 receiving yards and a career-high-tying two touchdowns receptions. Smith also recovered an opponent's fumble on offense in the 35-29 victory.
Best quote from Tre'Quan Smith's 2020 season:
"Honestly, it was kind of the same experience for me when I caught Drew's record-breaker. I had no clue at all. Like, I thought Taysom threw his first touchdown. So when I caught the ball, I just dropped it because I didn't know it was his first touchdown. So I dropped it. I didn't find out until after the game, one of the trainers, they were like, 'dang, Tre'Quan you just keep making history.' I was like, 'What are you talking about?' They were like, 'That was Taysom's first touchdown.' And then he walked by and I was like, 'Taysom, that was your first touchdown?' He said, yeah and I was like 'Oh, man. I'm sorry, man I don't know what I did with your ball. Did you get your ball? I dropped it, I don't what happened to it?' He was like, yeah. He got it. So I had no clue, I was just playing the game and just so happened I was in the right spot at the right time."
