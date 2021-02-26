Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Marcus Williams

'I just keep working each and every day, never take a day off' 

Feb 26, 2021 at 09:55 AM
New Orleans Saints

Marcus Williams 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams started in all 14 games he played in and missed the last two regular season games of the season due to an ankle injury. Williams posted a team-leading three interceptions in 2020 (tied with Janoris Jenkins﻿). The four-year pro recorded 59 tackles, ranked fourth on the team (40 solo), and seven passes defended. Williams' 13 picks since being drafted is tied for seventh in the NFL over that period, tied for third among safeties.

Marcus Williams

#43 S

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Utah

Best game of Williams' 2020 season:

In the Saints' 24-9 victory over divisional rival the Atlanta Falcons, Williams recorded three stops, one pass defended and an interception at the end of the first half. He has 13 career interceptions, tied for 10th in club record books with cornerbacks Mike McKenzie and Fred Thomas.

Best quote from Williams' 2020 season:

"I just keep working each and every day, never take a day off. (It) started in the offseason with preparation, film study, and just working out as much as I could, with Covid and all that. But it has just been a constant progression of me getting better. That is just what I do. I never, never tried to, you know, digress. I just continue to progress each and every week. And I don't do a lot of talking. I just do it on the field."

2020 Saints Season Photos: Marcus Williams

2020 Saints Season Photos: Marcus Williams

