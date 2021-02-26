New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Marcus Williams

Best game of Williams' 2020 season:

In the Saints' 24-9 victory over divisional rival the Atlanta Falcons, Williams recorded three stops, one pass defended and an interception at the end of the first half. He has 13 career interceptions, tied for 10th in club record books with cornerbacks Mike McKenzie and Fred Thomas.

Best quote from Williams' 2020 season:

"I just keep working each and every day, never take a day off. (It) started in the offseason with preparation, film study, and just working out as much as I could, with Covid and all that. But it has just been a constant progression of me getting better. That is just what I do. I never, never tried to, you know, digress. I just continue to progress each and every week. And I don't do a lot of talking. I just do it on the field."