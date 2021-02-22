Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Jared Cook

'The organization has all their ducks in a row'

Feb 22, 2021 at 09:45 AM
Jared Cook 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook hauled in 37 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. In Week 1 against Tampa Bay, Cook led New Orleans with 80 receiving yards on five receptions (16.0 avg.). His 46-yard fourth quarter reception was the Saints' longest completion of the game, and helped set up a five-yard touchdown from Drew Brees to Emmanuel Sanders. In Week 7 against Carolina, Cook started and posted three receptions for 32 yards including a four-yard touchdown grab, his second score in consecutive contests, marking the fourth time he scored in back-to-back contests since signing with New Orleans in 2019. Cook continued his dominance against the division-rival Carolina Panthers in Week 17 when he recorded four receptions for 43 yards and his seventh receiving touchdown of the season, joining Jimmy Graham as the only tight ends in Saints history to record at least seven touchdown receptions in two seasons. Cook's 3,355 receiving yards since 2017 ranks fourth in the NFL among tight ends.

Jared Cook

#87 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 254 lbs
  • College: South Carolina

Best game of Jared Cook's 2020 season:

Cook recorded his 500th career reception on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings. The reception came on a 19-yard catch from Brees with 1:30 to play in the first half. Cook becomes only the 19th tight end in NFL history with 500 career receptions and surpassed Ben Coates and Todd Heap for sole possession of 19th for career receptions by a tight end. Cook finished the contest with three receptions for 82 yards, including a massive 44-yard catch-and-run.

Best quote from Jared Cook's 2020 season:

"I think it starts with the organization. The organization has all their ducks in a row, understands what they are trying to attack in the draft and free agency as well and understanding your needs as a team and then, I think it's locker room. Having a veteran presence driven locker room with a lot of guys that understand that when it comes down to, do your job, that you're ready, and it's time to go to work and then the players (are empowered) to do that job. Bringing the right players in and having them in, definitely help makes a difference."

2020 Saints Season Photos: Jared Cook

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints tight end ﻿Jared Cook﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

