New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Jared Cook

Jared Cook 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints tight end Jared Cook hauled in 37 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020. In Week 1 against Tampa Bay, Cook led New Orleans with 80 receiving yards on five receptions (16.0 avg.). His 46-yard fourth quarter reception was the Saints' longest completion of the game, and helped set up a five-yard touchdown from Drew Brees to Emmanuel Sanders. In Week 7 against Carolina, Cook started and posted three receptions for 32 yards including a four-yard touchdown grab, his second score in consecutive contests, marking the fourth time he scored in back-to-back contests since signing with New Orleans in 2019. Cook continued his dominance against the division-rival Carolina Panthers in Week 17 when he recorded four receptions for 43 yards and his seventh receiving touchdown of the season, joining Jimmy Graham as the only tight ends in Saints history to record at least seven touchdown receptions in two seasons. Cook's 3,355 receiving yards since 2017 ranks fourth in the NFL among tight ends.