New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Janoris Jenkins

Janoris Jenkins 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins started in all 13 regular season games he played in, missing three weeks due to shoulder and knee injuries. Jenkins posted 55 tackles (44 solo) and 12 passes defended. The ninth-year pro entered his first full season with New Orleans and lived up to his nickname "Jackrabbit," by recording three interceptions and taking one back for a touchdown in Week 1 against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. He tied for the team lead with three picks and ranked first on the club with 12 passes defended, after recording a career-high five vs. Atlanta, Nov. 22.