New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Janoris Jenkins

Janoris Jenkins 2020 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins started in all 13 regular season games he played in, missing three weeks due to shoulder and knee injuries. Jenkins posted 55 tackles (44 solo) and 12 passes defended. The ninth-year pro entered his first full season with New Orleans and lived up to his nickname "Jackrabbit," by recording three interceptions and taking one back for a touchdown in Week 1 against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. He tied for the team lead with three picks and ranked first on the club with 12 passes defended, after recording a career-high five vs. Atlanta, Nov. 22.
Best game of Jenkins' 2020 season:
Jenkins started at left cornerback in Week 1 and recorded a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown off of Tom Brady with 13:22 to play in the third quarter. It was the eighth pick-six of his career, which is tied for eighth all-time. Jenkins added nine tackles and one pass defense in the Saints' 34-23 victory over the Buccaneers.
Best quote from Jenkins' 2020 season:
"Everybody. All 11 guys. Up front getting a great rush. The DBs holding up on their end. Once again, everybody knows what's going on, knowing what can hurt us and what can't hurt us. And we're just playing fast."
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback