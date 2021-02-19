New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Deonte Harris

Deonte Harris 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris finished the 2020 regular season with 20 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown while adding six carries for 51 yards. In the return game, the All-Pro return specialist fielded 17 punts for 207 yards (12.2 avg.) and 16 kickoffs totaling 436 yards with a long of 75 yards. In the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Harris returned four punts for a then-career-high 59 yards (14.8 avg.). Harris topped that career-high in Week 8 at Chicago where he returned three punts for 67 yards (22.3 avg.) with a long of 42 yards. Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, Harris notched a crucial 75-yard kickoff return with 14:56 to play in the second quarter, the longest kickoff return of his career. The return set up the Saints' first score of the game en route to a 27-13 victory. The 5-foot-6, 170-pound Harris was forced to miss seven games in 2020 due to injury.