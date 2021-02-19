Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Deonte Harris

'The end goal is just to try to make an impact in whichever way possible'

Feb 19, 2021 at 09:31 AM
Sam Shannon

Deonte Harris 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris finished the 2020 regular season with 20 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown while adding six carries for 51 yards. In the return game, the All-Pro return specialist fielded 17 punts for 207 yards (12.2 avg.) and 16 kickoffs totaling 436 yards with a long of 75 yards. In the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Harris returned four punts for a then-career-high 59 yards (14.8 avg.). Harris topped that career-high in Week 8 at Chicago where he returned three punts for 67 yards (22.3 avg.) with a long of 42 yards. Week 10 against the San Francisco 49ers, Harris notched a crucial 75-yard kickoff return with 14:56 to play in the second quarter, the longest kickoff return of his career. The return set up the Saints' first score of the game en route to a 27-13 victory. The 5-foot-6, 170-pound Harris was forced to miss seven games in 2020 due to injury.

Deonte Harris

#11 WR/RS

  • Height: 5-6
  • Weight: 170 lbs
  • College: Assumption College

Best game of Deonte Harris' 2020 season:

Harris' best performance of the 2020 campaign came in the playoffs where he caught all seven of his targets for 83 yards in the Saints' 21-9 Wild Card win over the Chicago Bears. Harris also averaged 7.3 yards per return on three punt returns in the contest.

Best quote from Deonte Harris' 2020 season:

"I mean, I'm just trying to make any contribution, whether it be offense or special teams. I mean, the end goal is to get a win, whether I get seven catches or zero. The end goal is just to try to make an impact in whichever way possible. I mean, if I get seven catches or however many catches, it'll be a good day. But, if I get zero catches and we win, I'm good with that, too."

2020 Saints Season Photos: Deonte Harris

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

