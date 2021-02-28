New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Defensive Tackles 

David Onyemata 2020 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata started in 15 regular season games, recording a career-high 44 tackles (20 solo) and 6.5 sacks, which ranked third on the team and first among defensive tackles. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder defended two passes while adding 16 quarterback hits. In Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Onyemata recorded his first career interception, picking off Tom Brady with 11:05 to play in the second quarter and setting up a five-play, 27-yard touchdown drive.
Best quote from Onyemata's 2020 season:
"It takes everyone. It doesn't just take one person to win a game. So I see it this way, you might see something up front, but the guys back here like the DBs, they help with the coverage. That little second, maybe the second read from the quarterback might get the sack or things like that. So I see like, it's a group thing. That's how I see it."
Sheldon Rankins 2020 season analysis:
Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins appeared in 12 games. The five-year pro posted 20 tackles (13 solo), 1.5 sacks and one pass defense, adding one takedown in the NFC Wild Card playoff win over Chicago. Rankins had his best game in Week 5 of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, posting five tackles (three solo), two stops for loss, two quarterback hits and one sack. In thrilling fashion, the Saints would go on to win 30-27 after kicker Wil Lutz knocked home a 36-yard field goal.
Best quote from Rankins' 2020 season:
"Obviously, like I said, it's like a family to me, so being able to be a part of this organization, being able to be part of the city has been a beautiful thing for me and if it can happen that would be amazing. Being able to be a part of this culture again and rep this city and go out there and continue to work to get back to playing the style of football that the city has grown accustomed to me playing and this defense has accustomed to me playing. So if it can happen, God willing I'll be back here and playing for this team."
Malcom Brown 2020 season analysis:
Saints defensive tackle Malcom Brown opened all 13 contests he appeared in 2020, posting 25 tackles and one sack in providing a line of defense for the NFL's sixth-ranked run defense. In Week 8 of the regular season, the Saints traveled to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bears. Brown helped lead the Saints' defensive front to hold Chicago under 100 yards rushing. The 320-pound force finished with a season-high four assisted tackles and the Black and Gold would come away with the 26-23 victory.
Best quote from Brown's 2020 season:
"We're just playing with trust in our teammates and our guys next to us. I mean, we trust everybody to be where they're supposed to be. And we're just trying to roll like that and we just keep on working. Not looking too far ahead and not trying to hold anything from ourselves. But, we just want to keep on working, go through the process and stack them up every week."
