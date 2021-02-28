New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Defensive Tackles 

Sheldon Rankins 2020 season analysis:

Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins appeared in 12 games. The five-year pro posted 20 tackles (13 solo), 1.5 sacks and one pass defense, adding one takedown in the NFC Wild Card playoff win over Chicago. Rankins had his best game in Week 5 of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers, posting five tackles (three solo), two stops for loss, two quarterback hits and one sack. In thrilling fashion, the Saints would go on to win 30-27 after kicker Wil Lutz knocked home a 36-yard field goal.

Best quote from Rankins' 2020 season:

"Obviously, like I said, it's like a family to me, so being able to be a part of this organization, being able to be part of the city has been a beautiful thing for me and if it can happen that would be amazing. Being able to be a part of this culture again and rep this city and go out there and continue to work to get back to playing the style of football that the city has grown accustomed to me playing and this defense has accustomed to me playing. So if it can happen, God willing I'll be back here and playing for this team."