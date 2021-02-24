New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: C.J. Gardner-Johnson

C.J. Gardner-Johnson 2020 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared in 15 games in the regular season while showing improvement from year one. The Florida product ranked third on the team with a career-high 65 stops and posted a career-high three passes defended. In Week 12 against Denver, Gardner-Johnson added his second career interception and first of the 2020 season. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound nickel back made plays all over the field in the postseason with 10 tackles and one pass defended.
Best game of Gardner-Johnson's season:
Gardner-Johnson started at nickel back in Week 1 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year defensive back played in 87 percent of the team's defensive snaps, and finished with a career-high 10 tackles and a pass defense. The Black & Gold defeated the Bucs 34-23.
Best quote from Gardner-Johnson's season:
"Nickel. I'm the best nickel. I tell my teammates, I only play nickel, I don't need to play anything else. I got Malcolm (Jenkins), great safety, W (Marcus Williams), great safety. (We) Got two of the best corners, (we) got corners that come in and play. I play nickel, that's my role. I love doing it. Whatever Coach Payton, Coach DA (Dennis Allen), AG (Aaron Glenn) ask me, I go out there and do it, the best I can do it. Because I feel like I'm the best in the league at this nickel stuff, and I can only complement it with playing with the teammates that I got. So, I only play one position. I'm not really dialed in to too much other stuff. I'm here to play football. I'm not really worried about how many positions I'm playing. I'm just out there to play football. And do what's good for my teammates."
