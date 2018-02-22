Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2017 season recap: Justin Hardee

The rookie was named as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Week 9

Feb 22, 2018 at 02:00 AM

Justin Hardee knew he would have to put his head down and work in order to prove himself in the NFL. The 6-foot-1 wide receiver made the switch from offense to defense when he entered the league as an undrafted free agent. He had 72 catches for 841 yards at Illinois, but was willing to make whatever changes were necessary in order to make it to the next level. Five days after the Houston Texans waived Hardee in 2017, the New Orleans Saints picked him up and added him to the practice squad, 16 days after that, Hardee was on the Saints active roster as a defensive back.

In his rookie season, Hardee had nine special teams tackles, plus one in the postseason, and one blocked punt.

Best Game: In only his sixth week on the active roster, Hardee blocked a punt and recovered it for a seven-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie was later named as the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance.

Best Quote:"Attitude. Effort. Heart. You don't really need all the tools, you don't need to be the fastest guy. Of course, you have to be tough. (But) you have to have that grit, you've got to have that want-to, you have to have that go-get-it. Some guys just want to play offense or defense. I know my role on this team and I'm willing to help my team do whatever to win.

Best Social Post:

Best of the Saints in 2017: Top 30 Justin Hardee Photos

See the best moments from Saints defensive back Justin Hardee throughout the 2017 season.

No Title
1 / 30
No Title
2 / 30
No Title
3 / 30
No Title
4 / 30
No Title
5 / 30
No Title
6 / 30
No Title
7 / 30
No Title
8 / 30
No Title
9 / 30
No Title
10 / 30
No Title
11 / 30
No Title
12 / 30
No Title
13 / 30
No Title
14 / 30
No Title
15 / 30
No Title
16 / 30
No Title
17 / 30
No Title
18 / 30
No Title
19 / 30
No Title
20 / 30
No Title
21 / 30
No Title
22 / 30
No Title
23 / 30
No Title
24 / 30
No Title
25 / 30
No Title
26 / 30
No Title
27 / 30
No Title
28 / 30
No Title
29 / 30
No Title
30 / 30
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time

New Orleans Saints have named Demario Davis the team's Man of the Year

news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo continued uptick in play against San Francisco

He had two pass breakups against the 49ers on Sunday

news

New Orleans Saints follow familiar script for this season in 13-0 loss to San Francisco

Saints commit two turnovers, one in red zone

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against San Francisco 49ers

Defensive discipline a necessity against Niners

news

Kaden Elliss has emerged after waiting for opportunity with New Orleans Saints

'I've been very eager for the opportunity to get to go out and show what I can do'

news

New Orleans Saints defense will face multiple challenges from San Francisco's versatile offensive pieces

'When you've got play-makers like that in different areas, it's always going to create a challenge'

news

New Orleans Saints dual attack at quarterback worked as planned against Rams

'You just have to understand the flow of the game and be ready to go'

news

New Orleans Saints overcome defensive line injuries in one of team's most productive pass-rush games this season

Saints totaled four sacks against Rams on Sunday

news

Andy Dalton touchdown pass to Chris Olave erased negative play, energized crowd for New Orleans Saints in Sunday's victory

53-yard touchdown gave Saints 24-14 lead in third quarter

news

Offensive line shuffle continues for New Orleans Saints

'The guys that are going to be out there, we're going to have confidence in'

news

New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Rams offense that has had production drop from last season

'It's not about them, it's about what we do'

news

Chris Olave displays offensive knowledge as a rookie for New Orleans Saints

'He does a good job of getting open and finding the right spot to be'

Advertising