New Orleans Saints 2014 Community Quarterback Awards

Deadline to nominate someone is Dec. 15

Nov 28, 2014 at 08:54 AM

The New Orleans Saints announce the 2014 Community Quarterback Awards contest.

The program recognizes outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region. Individuals exhibiting leadership, dedication and commitment to improving their community are candidates for the program.

Nominees age 13 and over, providing volunteer services for non-profit organizations in their community are eligible.

Eight winners will be selected and their organizations will be awarded the following:
$10,000 to one (1) first-place winner
$2,500 to each second-place winner: Two (2) will be selected
$1,000 to each third-place winner: Five (5) will be selected

Winners will be invited to attend the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons game on Dec, 21, 2014 where they will be acknowledged for their outstanding service to the community during an on-field presentation.

The nomination form can be downloaded at here. All applications should be submitted via e-mail no later than Monday, Dec. 15 to COMMQB@saints.nfl.com. Winners will be notified of their awards.

For more information call (504) 733-0255, Ext. 527 or simply e-mail COMMQB@saints.nfl.com.

