New Orleans Saints 2012 Community Quarterback Awards

The New Orleans Saints announce this year's the 2012 Community Quarterback Awards contest.

The program recognizes outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region. Individuals exhibiting leadership, dedication and commitment to improving their community are candidates for the program.

Nominees age 13 and over, providing volunteer services for non-profit organizations in their community are eligible.

Eight winners will be selected and their organizations will be awarded the following:

$10,000 to one(1) first place winner

$2,500 to each second place winner: Two (2) will be selected

$1,000 to each third place winner: Five(5) will be selected

Winners will be invited to attend the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game on December 30, 2012 where they will be acknowledged for their outstanding service to the community during an on-field presentation.

The nomination form can be downloaded here. All applications should be submitted via e-mail no later than Tuesday, December 18th to COMMQB@saints.nfl.com. Winners will be notified of their awards.