 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints 2012 Community Quarterback Awards

Deadline for nominations is Dec. 18

Nov 29, 2012 at 02:54 AM
brees_49ers_art1.jpg

The New Orleans Saints announce this year's the 2012 Community Quarterback Awards contest.

The program recognizes outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region. Individuals exhibiting leadership, dedication and commitment to improving their community are candidates for the program.

Nominees age 13 and over, providing volunteer services for non-profit organizations in their community are eligible.

Eight winners will be selected and their organizations will be awarded the following:

$10,000 to one(1) first place winner

$2,500 to each second place winner: Two (2) will be selected

$1,000 to each third place winner: Five(5) will be selected

Winners will be invited to attend the New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers game on December 30, 2012 where they will be acknowledged for their outstanding service to the community during an on-field presentation.

The nomination form can be downloaded here. All applications should be submitted via e-mail no later than Tuesday, December 18th to COMMQB@saints.nfl.com. Winners will be notified of their awards.

For more information call Elicia Broussard Sheridan at (504) 733-0255 or simply e-mail COMMQB@saints.nfl.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons raise $600,000 in 50/50 Raffle in partnership with NFL Foundation

Contributions will go towards Team Gleason and Tackle ALS
news

Ryan donates gameday suite to Son of a Saint for Saints regular season finale vs. Falcons

Local groups enjoyed premium seats for New Orleans' game vs. Atlanta
news

New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson announces donation to Good Shepherd School

Benson concludes her annual Month of Giving with a gift that will help the Good Shepherd School launch a second location on Desire Street
news

Gayle Benson makes historic donation for new home for Ochsner Children's Hospital

State-of-the-art facility to reflect the caliber of Louisiana's top-ranked pediatric program
news

New Orleans Saints host Blue Cross Foundation's Angel Award recipients during 2023 season 

Ten honorees awarded for improving the lives of Louisiana's young people
news

Jameis Winston hopes to inspire 'eating W's' over breast cancer

Saints quarterback invited local breast cancer survivors to game against Bears
news

New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons set aside rivalry for a charitable touchdown through 50/50 raffles

Teams will support the Steve Gleason and Tim Green Chosen ALS Charities through gameday initiative
news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize United States Air Force Sergeant John Dobler

Recognition is part of the 2023 season's Honorary Captain program
news

New Orleans Saints kicker Blake Grupe greeted with strong support by Touchdown Club 

Grupe spoke, answered questions two days after missed kick vs. Packers
news

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally

news

New Orleans Saints legend Marques Colston launches One Dream Academy to benefit student-athletes in the greater New Orleans area

One Dream Academy is focused on developing the next generation of athletes
news

New Orleans Saints announce 2022 High School Coach of the Year is Destrehan's Marcus Scott

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year Award represents the best at the high school level
Advertising