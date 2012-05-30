Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Hornets to Pick 1st and 10th in the 2012 NBA Draft

May 30, 2012 at 02:18 PM
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Hornets received the 1st and 10th overall selections in the upcoming NBA Draft, as determined by the 2012 NBA Draft Lottery held tonight.

"This is a great night for New Orleans," said Saints and Hornets Owner Tom Benson. "This is the first step. We hear our fans' passion and we are looking forward to the NBA Draft."

This marks the second time in franchise history the Hornets have held the first overall selection, previously drafting Larry Johnson with the top pick in 1991. It is the first time in franchise history the team has had two lottery selections in the same draft.

"We feel blessed to be in this position," Hornets head coach Monty Williams said. "It's great for our city, great for the state of Louisiana. We're really excited right now."

Going into the lottery, New Orleans had a 13.7% chance of landing the top overall pick with their own selection, originally slotted fourth, and was the only team to move up in the draft order.

In addition to Williams, general manager Dell Demps was in attendance tonight at the Disney/ABC Times Square Studios in New York City for the lottery drawing.

The NBA Draft will be held on June 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. and will be broadcast by ESPN at 6 p.m. CDT.

In anticipation of the Draft, Hornets Draft Central presented by Budweiser will launch through Hornets.com tomorrow, May 31.

Season tickets for 2012-13 are available by visiting Hornets.com or by calling a Hornets Season Ticket Account Executive at 504-525-HOOP.

