Nearly Three Years After Devastating Earthquake, Jonathan Vilma Continues to Instill Hope in Haiti

It was Jan. 13, 2010, the Wednesday before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.

LB Jonathan Vilma was heading home from practice when he received a calming phone call.

"The family is safe," Vilma's parents told him on the phone.

Earlier that week, a massive earthquake struck Haiti, Vilma's native country, causing catastrophic damage and killing more than 230,000 people.

None of Vilma's family members were injured in the quake. He has 10 plus family members that live in Haiti, including his two grandmothers, two aunts and an uncle.

Despite his family's safety, the massive natural disaster hit Vilma hard. He wanted to help immediately but he was 1,300 plus miles away and the Saints were about to start their playoff run as the NFC's No. 1 seed. His parents encouraged him to keep his focus on football for the time being.

"It was during the playoffs and my family urged me to not get involved and stay focused on the season," said Vilma. "It turned out to be a good thing because I was able to just sit back and think about what I wanted to plan and not rush into something."

Vilma did participate in a public service announcement to help raise funds for victims that aired during the NFL's conference championship games.

Shortly after the Saints won the Super Bowl, Vilma established the Jonathan Vilma Foundation to support the building of a charter school in Haiti to educate students from kindergarten through high school.

Of the thousands of people that were killed by the earthquake, 40,000 were students and 1,000 were teachers and more than 50 schools were destroyed by the natural disaster.

"I believe education is the key," said Vilma "Right after the earthquake hit, I saw the short-term efforts of donating money to the Red Cross and other organizations and that is good but I wanted to do something that would have a long-term impact. A couple weeks after the earthquake hit, it wasn't in the news anymore and everybody kind of forgot about it. I wanted to keep the support going. I wanted to make sure whatever I did was for the long term and I feel like education is the best way to do that."

In May 2011, Vilma's Foundation made a $50,000 grant for the Artists for Peace and Justice school in Haiti.