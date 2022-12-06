My Cause, My Cleats: Ryan Ramczyk committed on and off the field

"I wanted to put Jockey Being Family on my cleats because I think they're doing a great thing and I think it kind of gets shoved under the rug sometimes – the support that the parents and kids need in a difficult transition in their life," Ramczyk said. "I'm looking forward this year to be able to show off the cleats, support Jockey and hopefully I can raise some money for such a good cause."

On Monday night's game, Ramczyk will record his 13th start this season, anchoring an offensive line unit that allowed fellow first-time captain Alvin Kamara to have four back-to-back 100-yards from scrimmage games. The two were voted as team captains by teammates at the beginning of the season to join quarterback Jameis Winston as the offensive representation in the captain's squad.

"It's an extreme honor to be labeled as a captain by the guys in this locker room. It means a lot to me - I take it seriously," Ramczyk said. "But I'm not going to change who I am and how I go about my work. I'm a lead by example guy. I try to do everything the right way."

Leading by example is exactly what he has done the past few seasons, quietly putting up stellar stats in a position where the job description is to help your teammates succeed - and succeed they have. Since being drafted by the Saints in 2017, the powerful tackle has blocked for a unit that has notched the fewest sacks allowed in the league and has empowered Kamara to gain the most yards from scrimmage since both of their rookie years. Ramczyk has also been named AP All-Pro three times, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer William Roaf as only the second Saints tackle to accomplish this prestigious feat.

Yet Ramczyk faces an entirely new challenge this year. A historically successful team, the Saints have faced several tests this season with impactful injuries, including multiple hits to the offensive line. In difficult times people look to the leaders and the "C" badge on the chest takes on a whole new meaning. In response, Ramczyk has taken the task head on, reinforcing the "team is greater than me" mantra that was set at the beginning of the season.

"There's a shared sense of urgency. We need to hold each other accountable," Ramczyk said. "It puts that much more pressure on each other, each individual player. They have to be on top of their game."

His teammates and coaches have taken notice of his lead-by-example leadership style.