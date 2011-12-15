Morton's The Steakhouse Community Saints Players of the Week

The Morton's The Steakhouse Community Player of the Week honors a Saints player each week of a Saints home game for their outstanding efforts in the community.

Here are the honorees so far this season:

DB Tracy Porter vs. Lions (Dec. 4)

WR Lance Moore vs. Giants (Nov. 28)

QB Drew Brees vs. Buccaneers (Nov. 6)

LB Jonathan Vilma vs. Colts (Oct. 23)

G Jahri Evans vs. Texans (Sept. 25)

P Thomas Morstead vs. Bears (Sept. 18)

The Saints are currently 6-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and host two more regular season games against the Falcons (Dec. 26) and the Panthers (Jan. 1).