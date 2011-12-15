Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morton's The Steakhouse Community Saints Players of the Week

Dec 15, 2011 at 02:18 AM
The Morton's The Steakhouse Community Player of the Week honors a Saints player each week of a Saints home game for their outstanding efforts in the community.

Here are the honorees so far this season:
DB Tracy Porter vs. Lions (Dec. 4)
WR Lance Moore vs. Giants (Nov. 28)
QB Drew Brees vs. Buccaneers (Nov. 6)
LB Jonathan Vilma vs. Colts (Oct. 23)
G Jahri Evans vs. Texans (Sept. 25)
P Thomas Morstead vs. Bears (Sept. 18)

The Saints are currently 6-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and host two more regular season games against the Falcons (Dec. 26) and the Panthers (Jan. 1).

Congratulations again to all our Morton's The Steakhouse Community Players of the Week!

