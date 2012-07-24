Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morstead and Verizon Team Up for Super Bowl XLVII Raffle

Fans can cut their hair or buy raffle tickets for a chance to win two tickets to Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans

Jul 24, 2012 at 02:27 AM
Thomas Morstead announced a new charitable venture with Verizon that includes opportunities to win tickets to Super Bowl XLVII hosted in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the Saints Punter announced Monday night.

Morstead made the announcement at a Verizon store in Metairie, La., where he also greeted fans, posed for pictures and signed autographs.

Morstead pledged not to cut his hair until the end of the season. He will be donating his hair to an organization called Wigs for Kids and encourages anyone interested to participate as well.

"I am challenging the city of New Orleans and Saints fans across the region," said Morstead. "If you get your hair cut, you could win two tickets to the Super Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome."

Specific dates will be announced on when fans can get their hair cut to join the cause and enter the Super Bowl tickets contest.

Verizon joined Morstead in offering another opportunity to win Super Bowl tickets, without having to grow out your hair. Two separate tickets to the big game will also be included in a raffle.

Tickets are available for $2 each (five ticket purchase minimum) and all proceeds will be distributed to local charities with help from the Thomas Morstead Family Foundation at the Greater New Orleans Foundation. To purchase raffle tickets, please visit bit.ly/QtCQyS

Morstead was joined by LS Justin Drescher and LB Curtis Lofton at the Verizon location to make the announcement. Morstead announced the fundraiser live on WVUE Fox 8 News with reporter Jennifer Hale.

The black-and-gold's special teams ace said the idea prompted from a dinner he attended the day before training camp in 2011 with Steve Gleason and his wife Michel. Morstead said Michel told him not to cut his hair, and he didn't.

Morstead last shaved his head in May of 2010 and has not had a significant cut since. By the end of the season, his hair could be well down his back.

"It is about nine inches long right now," said Morstead. "By the end of the season, it might end up covering my nameplate."

