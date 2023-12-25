Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Dec. 25

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 25, 2023 at 08:10 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Best of Gayle Benson's 2023 Month of Giving events

Check out the best photos of New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson in the community for her 2023 Month of Giving.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson joined Ochsner announced plans for the new Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital on December 15, 2023, which was made possible by Mrs. Benson's historic donation.
1 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson joined Ochsner announced plans for the new Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital on December 15, 2023, which was made possible by Mrs. Benson's historic donation.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
2 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
3 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
4 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson joined Ochsner announced plans for the new Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital on December 15, 2023, which was made possible by Mrs. Benson's historic donation.
5 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson joined Ochsner announced plans for the new Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital on December 15, 2023, which was made possible by Mrs. Benson's historic donation.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson joined Ochsner announced plans for the new Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital on December 15, 2023, which was made possible by Mrs. Benson's historic donation.
6 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson joined Ochsner announced plans for the new Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital on December 15, 2023, which was made possible by Mrs. Benson's historic donation.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson joined Ochsner announced plans for the new Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital on December 15, 2023, which was made possible by Mrs. Benson's historic donation.
7 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and Pelicans governor Gayle Benson joined Ochsner announced plans for the new Gayle and Tom Benson Ochsner Children's Hospital on December 15, 2023, which was made possible by Mrs. Benson's historic donation.

Christian Verde/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Eden House, an organization that fights to eradicate human trafficking, on Friday, December 15 as part of her Month of Giving.
8 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Eden House, an organization that fights to eradicate human trafficking, on Friday, December 15 as part of her Month of Giving.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Eden House, an organization that fights to eradicate human trafficking, on Friday, December 15 as part of her Month of Giving.
9 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Eden House, an organization that fights to eradicate human trafficking, on Friday, December 15 as part of her Month of Giving.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Eden House, an organization that fights to eradicate human trafficking, on Friday, December 15 as part of her Month of Giving.
10 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Eden House, an organization that fights to eradicate human trafficking, on Friday, December 15 as part of her Month of Giving.

Jean Marie Jenkins/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.
11 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.
12 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.
13 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.
14 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.
15 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.
16 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.
17 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.
18 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.
19 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.
20 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor visited Covenant House New Orleans as part of her Month of Giving on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
21 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
22 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
23 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
24 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
25 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
26 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
27 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
28 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
29 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.
30 / 30

New Orleans Saints owner and New Orleans Pelicans governor Gayle Benson visited Good Shepherd School following the announcement of her transformational donation on Wednesday, December 20 as part of her Month of Giving.

Hannah McCreight/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NOLA.com

Saints players pick their favorite Christmas movie

From NFL.com

Updated playoff picture

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Saints community visits in December

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Dec. 24

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Dec. 23

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Dec. 22

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Dec. 21

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Dec. 20

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Dec. 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Dec. 18

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Dec. 17

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Dec. 16

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Dec. 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Dec. 14

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising