Mike McKenzie Presents 34 Ways Foundation Offense Meets Defense 3-Day Charity Events

In keeping with its mission of Teaching, Reaching and Educating Youth for Life, Mike McKenzie's 34 Ways Foundation is holding its 3rd Annual "Offense Meets Defense" Charity events for children of New Orleans and its surrounding parishes.
WHO: Michael McKenzie, Saints Player
34 Ways Foundation
WHAT: 3rd Annual "Offense Meets Defense" Charity Events
WHEN: Thursday, July 17th – Ladies First: Mind, Body & Soul Conference
This conference will educate girls and young women on topics such as critical thinking, decision making, holistic health, education, etiquette, computer literacy and more.
By Invitation Only
Where: Loyola University (Main Campus), Monroe Hall – Nunmaker Auditorium, 3rd Floor
8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Registration
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Conference
Ages: 13-18
Friday, July 18th – High School Football ClinicWhere:New Orleans Saints, Training Facility
5800 Airline Drive
New Orleans, LA 70003
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Registration
9:00 a.m – 3:00 p.m. Clinic
*(All participants must have a signed waiver by their parent/guardian in order to participate in the clinic)
*Ages: 14-18
Invitation Only
Saturday, July 19th – Youth Football, Baseball & Cheerleading & Community Day Where: Zephyr Field Stadium (soccer field)
6000 Airline Drive
Metairie, LA 70003
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Registration (Football & Baseball)
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Football & Baseball Clinic
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Registration (Cheerleading)
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Cheerleading Clinic with the Saintsations
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Community Day Starts (Fun Games for the Family)
*(All participants must have a signed waiver by their parent/guardian in order to participate in the clinics)
*Ages: 5-13
For more information about the foundation visit www.34waysfoundation.com or contact Karla Somerville, Executive Director at karla.somerville@gmail.com To set up local interviews with Michael McKenzie regarding the upcoming events, please contact Dedra Faine at 504-481-6779 or ddfaine@aol.com.