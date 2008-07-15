Mike McKenzie Presents 34 Ways Foundation Offense Meets Defense 3-Day Charity Events

In keeping with its mission of Teaching, Reaching and Educating Youth for Life, Mike McKenzie's 34 Ways Foundation is holding its 3rd Annual "Offense Meets Defense" Charity events for children of New Orleans and its surrounding parishes.

WHO: Michael McKenzie, Saints Player

34 Ways Foundation

WHAT: 3rd Annual "Offense Meets Defense" Charity Events

WHEN: Thursday, July 17th – Ladies First: Mind, Body & Soul Conference

This conference will educate girls and young women on topics such as critical thinking, decision making, holistic health, education, etiquette, computer literacy and more.

By Invitation Only



Where: Loyola University (Main Campus), Monroe Hall – Nunmaker Auditorium, 3rd Floor

8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Registration

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Conference

Ages: 13-18

Friday, July 18th – High School Football ClinicWhere:New Orleans Saints, Training Facility

5800 Airline Drive

New Orleans, LA 70003

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Registration

9:00 a.m – 3:00 p.m. Clinic

*(All participants must have a signed waiver by their parent/guardian in order to participate in the clinic)

*Ages: 14-18

Invitation Only

Saturday, July 19th – Youth Football, Baseball & Cheerleading & Community Day Where: Zephyr Field Stadium (soccer field)

6000 Airline Drive

Metairie, LA 70003

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Registration (Football & Baseball)

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Football & Baseball Clinic

9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Registration (Cheerleading)

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Cheerleading Clinic with the Saintsations

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Community Day Starts (Fun Games for the Family)

*(All participants must have a signed waiver by their parent/guardian in order to participate in the clinics)

*Ages: 5-13