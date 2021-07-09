Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry

Ronald Curry who is in his 16th season overall in the NFL and his sixth as an assistant coach with the Saints, is one of the top young offensive minds on New Orleans' staff. After working primarily with the wide receivers his first five seasons with the club, this year the former college signal-caller will serve as quarterbacks coach.

Curry will be charged with one of the team's most important and highly anticipated projects in working with the quarterback group of Ian Book , Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and Jameis Winston following the retirement of Drew Brees. Curry will be charged with fast-tracking their transition into more prominent roles following a competition into the New Orleans offense, which will features receiving targets Michael Thomas and Tre'Quan Smith, Alvin Kamara, as well as several other players.

Last year Curry held the title of wide receivers coach for the second season working with senior offensive Assistant Curtis Johnson on guiding the position group through injuries to several players including Thomas. Emmanuel Sanders led the group with 61 receptions for 726 yards and five touchdowns. Tre'Quan Smith recorded 34 receptions for 228 yards with four touchdowns, adding two more scoring grabs in the NFC divisional playoff game.