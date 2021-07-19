Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kris Richard

Kris Richard brings 15 years of NFL playing and coaching experience to the New Orleans Saints coaching staff in his first season as secondary coach. He comes to New Orleans after spending two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-19), where he served as passing game coordinator/secondary. Prior to his arrival in Dallas, Richard spent eight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, including his final three as defensive coordinator.

From 2018-19, Richard oversaw a Cowboys pass defense that improved in several areas, while also playing a key role with several players in the passing game. In 2019, the Cowboys finished in the top 10 in opponent third down percentage (second-33.3 percent), pass defense (10th-223.5 yards per game), passing yards per attempt (eighth-6.82), passing yards per completion (fifth-10.48), touchdown passes (t-eighth-21) and passing touchdown percentage (ninth-3.7), while improving in their opponent points per game total (20.1) to rank 11th. In 2018, his first season in Dallas, the Cowboys defensive unit was seventh in total defense (329.3 yards-per-game), sixth in points-per-game (20.3) and seventh in red zone defense (51 percent touchdowns).