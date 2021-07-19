Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kris Richard

Richard is entering his first season with the Black & Gold

Jul 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Meet-Coach-Richard-2021
Headshot_Richard_Kris_2560_060121

Kris Richard

Secondary

  • College: USC
  • Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Kris Richard brings 15 years of NFL playing and coaching experience to the New Orleans Saints coaching staff in his first season as secondary coach. He comes to New Orleans after spending two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys (2018-19), where he served as passing game coordinator/secondary. Prior to his arrival in Dallas, Richard spent eight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, including his final three as defensive coordinator.

From 2018-19, Richard oversaw a Cowboys pass defense that improved in several areas, while also playing a key role with several players in the passing game. In 2019, the Cowboys finished in the top 10 in opponent third down percentage (second-33.3 percent), pass defense (10th-223.5 yards per game), passing yards per attempt (eighth-6.82), passing yards per completion (fifth-10.48), touchdown passes (t-eighth-21) and passing touchdown percentage (ninth-3.7), while improving in their opponent points per game total (20.1) to rank 11th. In 2018, his first season in Dallas, the Cowboys defensive unit was seventh in total defense (329.3 yards-per-game), sixth in points-per-game (20.3) and seventh in red zone defense (51 percent touchdowns).

Kris Richard coaching career

Table inside Article
Team Position Held Years
USC (College) Graduate assistant 2008-09
Seattle Seahawks (NFL) Assistant defensive backs coach 2010
Seattle Seahawks (NFL) Cornerbacks coach 2011
Seattle Seahawks (NFL) Defensive backs coach 20012-14
Seattle Seahawks (NFL) Defensive coordinator 2015-17
Dallas Cowboys (NFL) Defensive backs coach & passing game coordinator 2018-19
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Defensive backs coach 2021-present

Related Links

Related Content

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges

Hodges is entering his fifth season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ryan Nielsen

Nielsen is entering his fifth season with New Orleans 
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dennis Allen

Allen is in his sixth season as defensive coordinator for the Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Declan Doyle

Doyle is entering his third season with the Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Petry

Petry is entering his fifth season with the New Orleans Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

Williams is entering his third season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Zach Strief

Strief is entering his first season as an NFL coach
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Joel Thomas

Thomas is entering his seventh season with New Orleans
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brendan Nugent

Nugent has been with New Orleans since 2015
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry

Curry is set to begin his sixth season with the Saints
news

Safety Malcolm Jenkins crafted successful return to New Orleans Saints in 2020

Jenkins tied career highs in interceptions, sacks
Advertising