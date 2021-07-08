Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Roushar

In addition to overseeing the team's running game, Roushar will tutor the team's tight ends, the offense's most youthful position group, after overseeing one of the NFL's most productive offensive lines from 2016-20. He previously served as tight ends coach in 2015 and tutored the running backs from 2013-14.

In 2020, Roushar coached what continued to be one of the NFL's most stable offensive lines. With the help of Roushar and the offensive coaching staff, the Saints rushed for a franchise-record and NFL-high 30 touchdowns, tied for the sixth-highest total all-time, ranked sixth in rushing yards per game (141.6) and were the league's fourth-ranked scoring team. Under Roushar's guidance, the offensive line blocked for running back Alvin Kamara﻿, who led the NFL with a franchise-record 21 touchdowns, while leading the team in rushing and receiving with a career-high 1,688 yards from scrimmage. RT Ryan Ramczyk was an Associated Press second-team All-Pro selection, while left tackle Terron Armstead and LG Andrus Peat were selected to the Pro Bowl.