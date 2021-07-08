Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Roushar

A 35-year coaching veteran, including two stints as an offensive coordinator, Dan Roushar begins his ninth season with the New Orleans Saints, his first season as the team's run game coordinator/tight ends.
In addition to overseeing the team's running game, Roushar will tutor the team's tight ends, the offense's most youthful position group, after overseeing one of the NFL's most productive offensive lines from 2016-20. He previously served as tight ends coach in 2015 and tutored the running backs from 2013-14.
In 2020, Roushar coached what continued to be one of the NFL's most stable offensive lines. With the help of Roushar and the offensive coaching staff, the Saints rushed for a franchise-record and NFL-high 30 touchdowns, tied for the sixth-highest total all-time, ranked sixth in rushing yards per game (141.6) and were the league's fourth-ranked scoring team. Under Roushar's guidance, the offensive line blocked for running back Alvin Kamara, who led the NFL with a franchise-record 21 touchdowns, while leading the team in rushing and receiving with a career-high 1,688 yards from scrimmage. RT Ryan Ramczyk was an Associated Press second-team All-Pro selection, while left tackle Terron Armstead and LG Andrus Peat were selected to the Pro Bowl.
Dan Roushar coaching career
|Team
|Position Held
|Years
|Northern Illinois (College)
|Student assistant
|1984
|Butler (College)
|Offensive backfield coach
|1986-88
|Butler (College)
|Offensive coordinator & offensive line coach
|1989-92
|Rhode Island (College)
|Offensive line coach
|1993
|Ball State (College)
|Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
|1994
|Illinois (College)
|Quarterbacks coach
|1995
|Illinois (College)
|Offensive tackles & tight ends coach
|1996
|Northern Illinois (College)
|Offensive line coach
|1997
|Northern Illinois (College)
|Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
|1998-02
|Illinois (College)
|Running backs coach
|2003
|Illinois (College)
|Offensive coordinator & running backs coach
|2004
|Cincinnati (College)
|Offensive line coach
|2005-06
|Michigan State (College)
|Offensive line coach
|2007-10
|Michigan State (College)
|Offensive coordinator & tight ends coach
|2011-12
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Running backs coach
|2013-14
|NeNew Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Tight ends coach
|2015
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Offensive line coach
|2016-20
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Run game coordinator & Tight Ends Coach
|2021-Present
