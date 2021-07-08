Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Roushar

Roushar is entering his ninth season with the Black & Gold

Jul 08, 2021 at 09:08 AM
Dan Roushar

Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends

  • College: Northern Illinois

A 35-year coaching veteran, including two stints as an offensive coordinator, Dan Roushar begins his ninth season with the New Orleans Saints, his first season as the team's run game coordinator/tight ends.

In addition to overseeing the team's running game, Roushar will tutor the team's tight ends, the offense's most youthful position group, after overseeing one of the NFL's most productive offensive lines from 2016-20. He previously served as tight ends coach in 2015 and tutored the running backs from 2013-14.

In 2020, Roushar coached what continued to be one of the NFL's most stable offensive lines. With the help of Roushar and the offensive coaching staff, the Saints rushed for a franchise-record and NFL-high 30 touchdowns, tied for the sixth-highest total all-time, ranked sixth in rushing yards per game (141.6) and were the league's fourth-ranked scoring team. Under Roushar's guidance, the offensive line blocked for running back Alvin Kamara﻿, who led the NFL with a franchise-record 21 touchdowns, while leading the team in rushing and receiving with a career-high 1,688 yards from scrimmage. RT Ryan Ramczyk was an Associated Press second-team All-Pro selection, while left tackle Terron Armstead and LG Andrus Peat were selected to the Pro Bowl.

Dan Roushar coaching career

Team Position Held Years
Northern Illinois (College) Student assistant 1984
Butler (College) Offensive backfield coach 1986-88
Butler (College) Offensive coordinator & offensive line coach 1989-92
Rhode Island (College) Offensive line coach 1993
Ball State (College) Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach 1994
Illinois (College) Quarterbacks coach 1995
Illinois (College) Offensive tackles & tight ends coach 1996
Northern Illinois (College) Offensive line coach 1997
Northern Illinois (College) Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach 1998-02
Illinois (College) Running backs coach 2003
Illinois (College) Offensive coordinator & running backs coach 2004
Cincinnati (College) Offensive line coach 2005-06
Michigan State (College) Offensive line coach 2007-10
Michigan State (College) Offensive coordinator & tight ends coach 2011-12
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Running backs coach 2013-14
NeNew Orleans Saints (NFL) Tight ends coach 2015
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Offensive line coach 2016-20
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Run game coordinator & Tight Ends Coach 2021-Present

