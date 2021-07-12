Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Zach Strief

Strief is entering his first season as an NFL coach

Jul 12, 2021 at 09:30 AM
New Orleans Saints
Zach Strief

Offensive Line Assistant

Zach Strief joins the New Orleans Saints' staff as assistant offensive line coach. The 2021 season will be Strief's first as an NFL coach. Strief comes to the Saints after spending the last three years serving as the team's play-by-play radio announcer for WWL Radio following a 12-year playing career with the team.

"My love for the game of football and my connections with the Saints simply called me to this job," Strief said in an interview with local media. "I played for Coach (Sean) Payton for 12 years and worked for Mr. and Mrs. Benson and Mickey (Loomis). I have learned so much from all of them and want to continue to grow as a professional. The opportunity to help the Saints bring another World Championship is just too great for me to pass up. It's time for me to go home."

Strief joined the club in 2006 as a seventh-round draft pick (210th overall) out of Northwestern. He appeared in 158 regular season games with 93 starts, then the 11th-most games played in franchise history, third among offensive linemen. He also appeared in 10 postseason games, then tied for second in club record books, with four starts.

Zach Strief coaching career

Team Position Held Years
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Offensive line assistant 2021-present

