Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Zach Strief

Strief is entering his second season as an NFL coach

Jul 16, 2022 at 09:02 AM
New Orleans Saints
Zach Strief

Offensive Line Assistant

    Zach Strief returns in 2022 for his second season as assistant offensive line coach.

    A 12-year veteran on the offensive line for the Saints, Strief originally entered the NFL and joined the club as the first of two seventh round picks (210th overall) in 2006 out of Northwestern. Strief appeared in 158 regular season games with 93 starts from 2006-17, then the 11th-most games played by a Saint in franchise history, third among offensive linemen. He also appeared in 10 postseason games, then tied for second in club record books, with four starts.

    The Cincinnati native opened 87 regular season games and four postseason contests at right tackle from 2011-17. During this period, the Saints ranked first in total offense overall, ranking first in three of those seasons (2011, 2014 and 2016), second three times (2012-13 and 2017) and fourth in 2013. During his tenure as a starter, he led the way for the top four single-season net yards per game totals in team history. He also served as an offensive team captain five times.

    Zach Strief coaching career

    Table inside Article
    TeamPosition HeldYears
    New Orleans Saints (NFL)Offensive line assistant2021-present

