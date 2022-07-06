Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Sterling Moore

Moore is entering his second season with the New Orleans Saints

Jul 06, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
Sterling Moore

Defensive Assistant

  • College: SMU
  • Hometown: Antioch, CA

Sterling Moore enters his first season as a defensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints after serving as a defensive intern in 2021. Moore rejoined the Saints this past training camp after playing defensive back for New Orleans in the last two seasons of his seven-year playing career.

The Antioch, Calif., native enjoyed a seven-year NFL career with the Saints (2016-17), Buccaneers (2015), Dallas Cowboys (2012-14) and New England Patriots (2011-12), starting 31 of 75 career games, while accumulating 185 tackles, six interceptions, 41 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. In his first season in New Orleans in 2016, Moore appeared in 13 games with 12 starts and registered a career-best 55 tackles (47 solo), two interceptions, a team-leading and career-high 14 passes defensed and a forced fumble. As a rookie in 2011 for the Super Bowl finalist Patriots, Moore recorded two interceptions in only two regular season, including one for a 21-yard touchdown and added six passes defensed in three postseason contests, including two in Super Bowl XLVI. He finished his professional playing career with the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

Sterling Moore Coaching Career

TeamPosition HeldYears
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Defensive assistant2021-present

