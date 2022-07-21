Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry

Curry is set to begin his seventh season with the Saints

Jul 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM
CP-Coach-Profile-2022-Ronald-Curry
Headshot_Coaches-Curry_2560x1440_040418

Ronald Curry

Passing Game Coordinator / Quarterbacks

  • College: University of North Carolina
  • Hometown: Hampton, VA

Ronald Curry, who is in his 17th season overall in the NFL and his seventh as an assistant coach with the Saints, is one of the top young offensive minds on New Orleans' coaching staff. After working primarily with the wide receivers his first five seasons with the club, the former college signal-caller will serve as quarterbacks coach for the second season, while adding the role of passing game coordinator.

In Curry's first season tutoring the quarterbacks, Jameis Winston posted a 5-2 record as a starter and ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in touchdown passes (14), touchdown percentage (8.7) and passer rating (102.8) through the first eight weeks of the season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in an Oct. 31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Due to Winston's injury, Curry was forced to prepare four starting signal-callers. Taysom Hill won four of his five starts, while rushing for 374 yards to rank second on the team with a club-best five rushing touchdowns, passing for four more. Trevor Siemian closed out important divisional victories over Tampa Bay and at the Atlanta Falcons following injuries to Winston and Hill.

In 2020, Curry held the title of wide receivers coach for the second season with the club, focusing on the position group in his first four years in New Orleans. Curry helped guide the position group through injuries to several players including Michael Thomas. Emmanuel Sanders led the Saints wideouts with 61 receptions for 726 yards and five touchdowns. Tre'Quan Smith, under Curry's guidance, worked through injuries to record 34 receptions for 228 yards with four touchdowns, adding two more scoring grabs in the NFC Divisional playoff game.

Ronald Curry coaching career

Table inside Article
TeamPosition HeldYears
Mooresville Christian Academy (College)Head coach2010-12
San Francisco 49ers (NFL)Offensive assistant2013-15
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Offensive assistant2016-17
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Wide receivers coach2018-20
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Quarterbacks coach2021-Present

Related Links

Saints in action: Wide receivers coach Ronald Curry

Take a look at wide receivers coach Ronald Curry in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Ronald-Curry-coaches-2020-010
1 / 10
Gallery-Ronald-Curry-coaches-2020-004
2 / 10
Gallery-Ronald-Curry-coaches-2020-005
3 / 10
Gallery-Ronald-Curry-coaches-2020-011
4 / 10
Gallery-Ronald-Curry-coaches-2020-002
5 / 10
Gallery-Ronald-Curry-coaches-2020-007
6 / 10
Gallery-Ronald-Curry-coaches-2020-008
7 / 10
Gallery-Ronald-Curry-coaches-2020-009
8 / 10
Gallery-Ronald-Curry-coaches-2020-006
9 / 10
Gallery-Ronald-Curry-coaches-2020-003
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Roushar

Roushar is entering his 10th season with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kodi Burns

Burns is entering his first season with the New Orleans Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Joel Thomas

Thomas is entering his eighth season with New Orleans

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Doug Marrone

Marrone is returning for his third stint with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Zach Strief

Strief is entering his second season as an NFL coach

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Petry

Petry is entering his 11th season with the New Orleans Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Bob Bicknell

Bicknell is entering his first season with the New Orleans Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Declan Doyle

Doyle is entering his fourth season with the Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

Williams is entering his fourth season with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Peter Giunta

Giunta is entering his seventh season with the Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges

Hodges is entering his sixth season with the Black & Gold

Advertising