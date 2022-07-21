Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry

Ronald Curry, who is in his 17th season overall in the NFL and his seventh as an assistant coach with the Saints, is one of the top young offensive minds on New Orleans' coaching staff. After working primarily with the wide receivers his first five seasons with the club, the former college signal-caller will serve as quarterbacks coach for the second season, while adding the role of passing game coordinator.

In Curry's first season tutoring the quarterbacks, Jameis Winston posted a 5-2 record as a starter and ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in touchdown passes (14), touchdown percentage (8.7) and passer rating (102.8) through the first eight weeks of the season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in an Oct. 31 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Due to Winston's injury, Curry was forced to prepare four starting signal-callers. Taysom Hill won four of his five starts, while rushing for 374 yards to rank second on the team with a club-best five rushing touchdowns, passing for four more. Trevor Siemian closed out important divisional victories over Tampa Bay and at the Atlanta Falcons following injuries to Winston and Hill.

In 2020, Curry held the title of wide receivers coach for the second season with the club, focusing on the position group in his first four years in New Orleans. Curry helped guide the position group through injuries to several players including Michael Thomas. Emmanuel Sanders led the Saints wideouts with 61 receptions for 726 yards and five touchdowns. Tre'Quan Smith, under Curry's guidance, worked through injuries to record 34 receptions for 228 yards with four touchdowns, adding two more scoring grabs in the NFC Divisional playoff game.