Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Rob Wenning

Wenning is entering his 12th season with the Black & Gold

Jul 28, 2021 at 08:44 AM
New Orleans Saints
Rob Wenning

Assistant Strength & Conditioning

  • College: University of Findlay (Ohio)
  • Hometown: Coldwater, OH

Rob Wenning enters his 12th season as a member of the club's strength and conditioning staff. He and Charles Byrd help head strength and Conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple in the implementation of the club's strength and conditioning program.

Wenning came to the Saints in 2010 after serving as a strength and conditioning graduate assistant at LSU from 2008-10 where he completed his master's degree in sports management. During his assistantship in Baton Rouge, he served as the primary strength coach for the swimming and diving and men's tennis teams while assisting with the football and baseball programs. Prior to enrolling at LSU, the Coldwater, Ohio native served a football strength and conditioning internship at Ohio State from 2007-08.

Wenning played on the offensive line and at tight end at Findlay (Ohio) from 2003-06, where he received a bachelor's degree in strength and conditioning.

Rob Wenning Coaching Career

Table inside Article
Team Position Held Years
Ohio State (College) Strength & conditioning intern 2007-08
LSU (College) Strength & conditioning graduate assistant 2008-10
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Assistant strength & conditioning coach 2010-present

Advertising