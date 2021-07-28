Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Rob Wenning

Rob Wenning enters his 12th season as a member of the club's strength and conditioning staff. He and Charles Byrd help head strength and Conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple in the implementation of the club's strength and conditioning program.

Wenning came to the Saints in 2010 after serving as a strength and conditioning graduate assistant at LSU from 2008-10 where he completed his master's degree in sports management. During his assistantship in Baton Rouge, he served as the primary strength coach for the swimming and diving and men's tennis teams while assisting with the football and baseball programs. Prior to enrolling at LSU, the Coldwater, Ohio native served a football strength and conditioning internship at Ohio State from 2007-08.