Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kris Richard

Richard is entering his second season with the Black & Gold

Jul 05, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
Kris Richard

Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

  • College: USC
  • Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Kris Richard originally joined the Saints as secondary coach in 2021 and adds co-defensive coordinator duties to his responsibilities in 2022. Richard has 15 years of NFL playing and coaching experience.

In 2021, Richard helped develop third round draft pick Paulson Adebo, who was the only Saints defender to open all 17 contests in 2021, while tying for the team lead with three interceptions, second among all NFL rookies. Marshon Lattimore continued his improvement under Richard with a career-high 19 passes defensed, ranked third in the NFL. New Orleans was tied for sixth in the NFL with 18 interceptions, with 16 of them coming from the secondary, with Adebo, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Lattimore and P.J. Williams tied for the team lead with three apiece. In addition to New Orleans finishing fourth in the NFL in scoring defense (19.7 points per game) and seventh in total defense (318.2 net yards per game), the Saints gave up the third-fewest touchdown passes (20).

Kris Richard coaching career

Table inside Article
TeamPosition HeldYears
USC (College)Graduate assistant2008-09
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)Assistant defensive backs coach2010
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)Cornerbacks coach2011
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)Defensive backs coach2012-14
Seattle Seahawks (NFL)Defensive coordinator2015-17
Dallas Cowboys (NFL)Defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator2018-19
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Defensive backs coach2021
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach2022-present

