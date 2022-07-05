Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kris Richard

In 2021, Richard helped develop third round draft pick Paulson Adebo, who was the only Saints defender to open all 17 contests in 2021, while tying for the team lead with three interceptions, second among all NFL rookies. Marshon Lattimore continued his improvement under Richard with a career-high 19 passes defensed, ranked third in the NFL. New Orleans was tied for sixth in the NFL with 18 interceptions, with 16 of them coming from the secondary, with Adebo, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Lattimore and P.J. Williams tied for the team lead with three apiece. In addition to New Orleans finishing fourth in the NFL in scoring defense (19.7 points per game) and seventh in total defense (318.2 net yards per game), the Saints gave up the third-fewest touchdown passes (20).