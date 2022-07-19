Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kodi Burns

Burns is entering his first season with the New Orleans Saints

Jul 19, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
Kodi Burns

Wide Receivers

  • College: Auburn
  • Hometown: Fort Smith, Arkansas

Kodi Burns enters his first season as wide receivers coach for the New Orleans Saints. Burns coached at the collegiate level for 10 seasons prior to joining the Black and Gold.

Burns served as wide receivers coach at Tennessee in 2021. He was instrumental in the development of redshirt junior Cedric Tillman, who had 64 receptions for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns as he was selected as second-team All-SEC by Phil Steele, becoming the first Volunteer to reach 1,000 receiving yards since 2012. In a shootout against eventual national champion Georgia, Tillman had 10 receptions for 200 yards and one touchdown, he also hauled in seven receptions for 152 yards and one touchdown against eventual College Football Playoff finalist Alabama. Tillman capped his historic season with a standout performance at the TransPerfect Music City Bowl vs. Purdue, bringing in seven catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Burns also garnered impressive production out of Velus Jones Jr., who in his graduate transfer sixth year caught 62 passes for 807 yards with seven touchdowns and ranked third in the conference with 1,772 all-purpose yards, earning Phil Steele third-team All-Conference as a wideout.

Kodi Burns Coaching Career

Table inside Article
TeamPosition HeldYears
Arkansas State (college)Graduate assistant coach2012
Auburn (college)Graduate assistant coach2013
Samford (college)Running backs coach2014
Middle Tennessee (college)Wide receivers coach2015
Auburn (college)Co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach2016-18
Auburn (college)Passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach2019-20
Tennessee (college)Wide receivers coach2021
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Wide receivers coach2022-present

