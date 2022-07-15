Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Petry

Kevin Petry enters his sixth campaign on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff and third as assistant to the head coach/offensive assistant after serving as a coaching assistant from 2017-19. In his current role with the Saints, he is responsible for assisting Coach Dennis Allen in organizing the club's football operations. Petry is responsible for coordinating the Saints' meeting and practice schedules, daily football calendar and orchestration of team and staff events, as well as providing administrative assistance to the coaching and operations staff. He also provides support to the club's offensive coaching staff.