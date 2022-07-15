Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Petry

Petry is entering his 11th season with the New Orleans Saints

Jul 15, 2022 at 09:01 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Coach-Profile-2022-Kevin-Petry
Headshot_Coaches-Petry_2560x1440_040418

Kevin Petry

Assistant to the Head Coach/Offensive Assistant

    Kevin Petry enters his sixth campaign on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff and third as assistant to the head coach/offensive assistant after serving as a coaching assistant from 2017-19. In his current role with the Saints, he is responsible for assisting Coach Dennis Allen in organizing the club's football operations. Petry is responsible for coordinating the Saints' meeting and practice schedules, daily football calendar and orchestration of team and staff events, as well as providing administrative assistance to the coaching and operations staff. He also provides support to the club's offensive coaching staff.

    This will be Petry's 11th year as a member of the Saints organization. During the 2015 and 2016 seasons, he served as a video assistant. From 2012-14, Petry was a member of the team's equipment staff.

    Kevin Petry Coaching Career

    Table inside Article
    TeamPosition HeldYears
    New Orleans Saints (NFL)Assistant to the head coach & offensive assistant2017-present

    Related Links

    Photos: Cam Jordan hosts C3 Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
    New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    1 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    2 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    3 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    4 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    5 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    6 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    7 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    8 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    9 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    10 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    11 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    12 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    13 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    14 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    15 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    16 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    17 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    18 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    19 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    20 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    21 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    22 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    23 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    24 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    25 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    26 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    27 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    28 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
    29 / 29

    New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

    Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
    Advertising
    This Ad will close in 3

    Related Content

    news

    Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Bob Bicknell

    Bicknell is entering his first season with the New Orleans Saints

    news

    Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Declan Doyle

    Doyle is entering his fourth season with the Saints

    news

    Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

    Williams is entering his fourth season with the Black & Gold

    news

    Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Peter Giunta

    Giunta is entering his seventh season with the Saints

    news

    Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges

    Hodges is entering his sixth season with the Black & Gold

    news

    Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Cory Robinson

    Robinson is entering his third season with the Saints

    news

    Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brian Young

    Young is entering his 14th season with the Black & Gold

    news

    Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jordan Traylor

    Traylor is entering his second season as a defensive assistant with the Saints

    news

    Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Sterling Moore

    Moore is entering his second season with the New Orleans Saints

    news

    Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kris Richard

    Richard is entering his second season with the Black & Gold

    news

    Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ryan Nielsen

    Nielsen is entering his sixth season with New Orleans, first as co-defensive coordinator

    Advertising