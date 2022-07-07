Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jordan Traylor

Traylor is entering his second season as a defensive assistant with the Saints

Jul 07, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Coach-Profile-2022-Jordan-Traylor
2019 Photo Shoot of Junior Saintsations for promos.

Jordan Traylor

Defensive Assistant

  • College: Texas A&M
  • Hometown: Gilmer, TX

Jordan Traylor enters his fourth NFL season, his second in coaching as a defensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. During his first two seasons in New Orleans, Traylor served as a scouting assistant.

Prior to coming to New Orleans, he served as an offensive analyst working with quarterbacks at the University of Arkansas in 2018. In the 2016 and 2017 seasons, he served as an offensive graduate assistant working with quarterbacks and receivers at the University of Texas.

The Gilmer, Texas native, who played quarterback and wide receiver in high school, started his collegiate playing career at Mississippi College from 2012-13, before transferring to play quarterback at Texas A&M from 2014-15, where he was a Southeastern Conference All-Academic selection. Traylor is the son of University of Texas San Antonio Coach Jeff Traylor.

Jordan Traylor Coaching Career

Table inside Article
TeamPosition HeldYears
Texas (College)Offensive graduate assistant2016-17
Arkansas (College)Offensive analyst2018
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Scouting assistant2019-20
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Defensive assistant2021-present

Related Links

Photos: Cam Jordan hosts C3 Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
1 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
2 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
3 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
4 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
5 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
6 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
7 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
8 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
9 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
10 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
11 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
12 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
13 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
14 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
15 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
16 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
17 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
18 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
19 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
20 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
21 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
22 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
23 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
24 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
25 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
26 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
27 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
28 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
29 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Sterling Moore

Moore is entering his second season with the New Orleans Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kris Richard

Richard is entering his second season with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ryan Nielsen

Nielsen is entering his sixth season with New Orleans, first as co-defensive coordinator

news

Dennis Allen has eased into role of New Orleans Saints head coach

'D.A. has done a great job of just trying to keep it as normal as possible and adding his own kind of flavor to it'

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis announces vision for Devoted Dreamers Academy

First school will open in New Orleans, with plans for a Mississippi school in 2025

news

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor finds kindred spirits in the secondary

"I've always been that kid who always does extra work"

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry brings the juice to OTAs too

"He understands how to get open, and he also understands how to make plays with the ball in his hands"

news

Former New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins working on second act in retirement

'Football has been a major part (of my life), I'm excited to see what the second act is'

news

Khai Harley and Kris Richard to participate in NFL's inaugural NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator program

More than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects will attend various leadership development sessions

news

There's no place like home for New Orleans Saints' Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu

'It's a little bit unique when you bring somebody back to their home state and their home territory'

news

Rookie receiver Chris Olave is exactly the player New Orleans Saints expected him to be

'A guy that was really fast, smooth in transition, good route runner'

Advertising