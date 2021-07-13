Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

Williams is entering his third season with the Black & Gold

Jul 13, 2021 at 09:30 AM
New Orleans Saints
D.J. Williams

Offensive Assistant

  • College: Grambling State

D.J. Williams, a former college quarterback, enters his third season with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant, after helping the coaching staff during 2017 training camp and both the club's coaches and football operations in 2018.

Williams graduated from Grambling State in 2015, where he played quarterback for the Tigers from 2011-14, starting contests all four seasons and earning tryouts with several NFL teams following the conclusion of his college career.

D.J. Williams coaching career

Team Position Held Years
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Offensive assistant 2019-present

