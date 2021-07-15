Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Declan Doyle

Doyle is entering his third season with the Saints

Jul 15, 2021 at 10:12 AM
New Orleans Saints
Declan Doyle

Offensive Assistant

  • College: University of Iowa
  • Hometown: Iowa City, IA

Declan Doyle is in his third season as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. Prior to joining the Saints, he started his coaching career as an offensive student assistant at the University of Iowa. At Iowa, Doyle primarily assisted the offensive staff during daily individual drills and broke down film of upcoming opponents.

In 2018, Doyle graduated from Iowa with a bachelor's degree in business management, marketing and related support services. The Iowa City native transferred to Iowa after serving as the baseball team captain at Iowa Western Community College.

Declan Doyle coaching career

Team Position Held Years
Iowa (College) Offensive student assistant 2016-18
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Offensive assistant 2019-present

Advertising