Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Roushar

Roushar is entering his 10th season with the Black & Gold

Jul 20, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Dan Roushar

Run Game Coordinator/Tight Ends

  • College: Northern Illinois

A 36-year coaching veteran, including two stints as an offensive coordinator, Dan Roushar begins his 10th season with the New Orleans Saints and his second as the team's run game coordinator/tight ends.

In addition to overseeing the team's running game, Roushar tutors the team's tight ends, one of the offense's most youthful position groups, after overseeing one of the NFL's most productive offensive lines from 2016-20. He previously served as tight ends coach in 2015 and tutored the running backs from 2013-14.

In 2021, Roushar was instrumental in the development of a tight ends group that predominantly featured a pair of players in their first NFL seasons of extensive action. In his second season, 2020 third round draft pick Adam Trautman led the position group with 27 receptions. Also in his second campaign, Juwan Johnson converted to tight end from wideout and led the position group with four touchdowns.

Dan Roushar coaching career

TeamPosition HeldYears
Northern Illinois (College)Student assistant1984
Butler (College)Offensive backfield coach1986-88
Butler (College)Offensive coordinator & offensive line coach1989-92
Rhode Island (College)Offensive line coach1993
Ball State (College)Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach1994
Illinois (College)Quarterbacks coach1995
Illinois (College)Offensive tackles & tight ends coach1996
Northern Illinois (College)Offensive line coach1997
Northern Illinois (College)Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach1998-02
Illinois (College)Running backs coach2003
Illinois (College)Offensive coordinator & running backs coach2004
Cincinnati (College)Offensive line coach2005-06
Michigan State (College)Offensive line coach2007-10
Michigan State (College)Offensive coordinator & tight ends coach2011-12
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Running backs coach2013-14
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Tight ends coach2015
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Offensive line coach2016-20
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Run game coordinator/ tight ends coach2021-Present

Related Links

Photos: Cam Jordan hosts C3 Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

New Orleans Saints
