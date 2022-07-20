Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Roushar

A 36-year coaching veteran, including two stints as an offensive coordinator, Dan Roushar begins his 10th season with the New Orleans Saints and his second as the team's run game coordinator/tight ends.

In addition to overseeing the team's running game, Roushar tutors the team's tight ends, one of the offense's most youthful position groups, after overseeing one of the NFL's most productive offensive lines from 2016-20. He previously served as tight ends coach in 2015 and tutored the running backs from 2013-14.

In 2021, Roushar was instrumental in the development of a tight ends group that predominantly featured a pair of players in their first NFL seasons of extensive action. In his second season, 2020 third round draft pick Adam Trautman led the position group with 27 receptions. Also in his second campaign, Juwan Johnson converted to tight end from wideout and led the position group with four touchdowns.