Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Dalrymple

Dalrymple is entering his 16th season with the franchise

Jul 26, 2021 at 09:39 AM
New Orleans Saints
Dan Dalrymple

Head Strength & Conditioning

  • College: Miami University (Ohio)

By designing extensive and innovative workout programs – crafted to the needs of every player as well as the demands of each position group – strength & conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple has been a key member of the Saints organization since arriving in 2006. His responsibilities and influence in the weight room and on the field remain constant throughout the year.

The efforts of Dalrymple and his staff have played a key role in the club's success over the past 15 seasons. His routines, focused on building and maintaining strength and stamina while minimizing injuries, have paid dividends for the Saints. Since 2006, New Orleans has put together 18 winning streaks of three games or more, including a franchise-record 13-game win streak in 2009, a 10-game run in 2018 and nine straight wins in 2020 en route to their fourth consecutive NFC South title. Twnenty-seven players have been selected to the Pro Bowl during his tenure, 20 for the first time in their NFL careers.

The Saints have traditionally finished strong. In 2009's Super Bowl XLIV championship season, evidence of the conditioning of the club was its stamina throughout games, as the Saints outscored opponents 139-48 in the fourth quarter, finishing first in the NFL in points scored and allowed in the final period. He was named the Cybex Professional Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association and the Samson Strength and Conditioning NFL Coach of the Year award from American Football Monthly.

Dan Dalrymple Coaching Career

Team Position Held Years
Miami (Ohio) (College) Director of athletic conditioning 1987-05
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Head strength & conditioning coach 2006-present

Related Links

Saints in action: Head strength & conditioning coach Dan Dalrymple

Take a look at Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Dan Dalrymple in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

New Orleans Saints
