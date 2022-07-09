Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Cory Robinson

Robinson is entering his third season with the Saints

Jul 09, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
Headshot-2560x1440-Cory-Robinson-61120

Cory Robinson

Assistant Secondary

  • College: Central Connecticut State
  • Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Cory Robinson is in his third season with the New Orleans Saints, his second as assistant defensive backs coach after serving as a defensive assistant in 2020. Robinson possesses 13 years of coaching experience.

Prior to coming to New Orleans, Robinson spent four seasons in the college ranks working with defensive backs. The Baltimore native served as defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach at Maryland in 2019, where he also was director of player personnel in 2015. Robinson also took part in a training camp internship with the Saints in 2019.

Prior to his 2019 stint in College Park, Robinson served as passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach at Rutgers in 2018. He also coached cornerbacks at Toledo (2016) and Temple (2017). In 2017, he helped guide the Owls to a first-place American Athletic Conference ranking in pass defense, as they allowed only 206.8 passing yards per game. Prior to moving into the college ranks in 2015, Robinson coached at two high schools in Maryland from 2009-14.

Cory Robinson Coaching Career

Table inside Article
TeamPosition HeldYears
Calvert (Hall Baltimore, Md.) (High School)Head coach2009-13
St. Frances (Baltimore, Md.) (High School)Head coach2014
Toledo (College)Cornerbacks coach2016
Temple (College)Cornerbacks coach2017
Rutgers (College)Cornerbacks coach & passing game coordinator2018
Maryland (College)Defensive passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach2019
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Assistant secondary coach2020-present

