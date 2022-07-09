Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Cory Robinson

Cory Robinson is in his third season with the New Orleans Saints, his second as assistant defensive backs coach after serving as a defensive assistant in 2020. Robinson possesses 13 years of coaching experience.

Prior to coming to New Orleans, Robinson spent four seasons in the college ranks working with defensive backs. The Baltimore native served as defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach at Maryland in 2019, where he also was director of player personnel in 2015. Robinson also took part in a training camp internship with the Saints in 2019.

Prior to his 2019 stint in College Park, Robinson served as passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach at Rutgers in 2018. He also coached cornerbacks at Toledo (2016) and Temple (2017). In 2017, he helped guide the Owls to a first-place American Athletic Conference ranking in pass defense, as they allowed only 206.8 passing yards per game. Prior to moving into the college ranks in 2015, Robinson coached at two high schools in Maryland from 2009-14.