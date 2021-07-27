Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Charles Byrd

Byrd is entering his 14th season in the NFL

Jul 27, 2021 at 01:25 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Meet-Coach-Byrd-2021
Headshot_Byrd_2560x1440_040418

Charles Byrd

Assistant Strength & Conditioning

  • College: Morehead State University

After serving as an assistant his first two seasons, Charles Byrd was promoted to assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2010. His responsibilities consist of assisting head strength and conditioning Coach Dan Dalrymple in implementing the team's year-round program.

Byrd is in his 16th season as a coach and 14th in the NFL after stints on the offseason and training camp rosters of the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Washington Redskins and New York Giants from 2005-06 as a defensive back, also playing for the Arena Football League's Las Vegas Gladiators in 2006. He started as a strength and conditioning intern at Miami University (Ohio) in 2006, becoming a graduate assistant in his final year with the Redhawks before coming to New Orleans.

Charles Byrd Coaching Career

Table inside Article
Team Position Held Years
Miami (Ohio) (College) Strength & conditioning intern 2006-07
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Assistant strength & conditioning coach 2008-present

Related Links

Photos: New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan hosts annual youth football camp 

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
1 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
2 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
3 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
4 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
5 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
6 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
7 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
8 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
9 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
10 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
11 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
12 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
13 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
14 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
15 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
16 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
17 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
18 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
19 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
20 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
21 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
22 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
23 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
24 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
25 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
26 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
27 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
28 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
29 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
30 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.
31 / 31

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual youth football camp on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Leslie Gamboni/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Dalrymple

Dalrymple is entering his 16th season with the franchise
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jordan Traylor

Traylor is entering his first season as a defensive assistant with the Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Phil Galiano

Galiano is entering his third season with New Orleans
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Darren Rizzi

Rizzi is entering his third season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Peter Giunta

Giunta is entering his sixth season with the Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Cory Robinson

Robinson is entering his second season with the Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brian Young

Young is entering his 13th season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kris Richard

Richard is entering his first season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges

Hodges is entering his fifth season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ryan Nielsen

Nielsen is entering his fifth season with New Orleans 
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dennis Allen

Allen is in his sixth season as defensive coordinator for the Saints
Advertising