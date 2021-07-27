Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Charles Byrd

After serving as an assistant his first two seasons, Charles Byrd was promoted to assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2010. His responsibilities consist of assisting head strength and conditioning Coach Dan Dalrymple in implementing the team's year-round program.

Byrd is in his 16th season as a coach and 14th in the NFL after stints on the offseason and training camp rosters of the Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Washington Redskins and New York Giants from 2005-06 as a defensive back, also playing for the Arena Football League's Las Vegas Gladiators in 2006. He started as a strength and conditioning intern at Miami University (Ohio) in 2006, becoming a graduate assistant in his final year with the Redhawks before coming to New Orleans.