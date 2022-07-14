Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Bob Bicknell

Bicknell is entering his first season with the New Orleans Saints

Jul 14, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Coach-Profile-2022-Bob-Bicknell
Bicknell_Bob

Bob Bicknell

Senior Offensive Assistant

  • College: Boston College

Bob Bicknell is in his first season as a senior offensive assistant on Dennis Allen's staff.

Bicknell (pronounced "bick-NELL"), comes to New Orleans with 14 years of NFL experience in the coaching ranks and 29 years of college and professional experience overall. The Holliston, Mass., native possesses extensive coaching experience on both the offensive line and at the skill positions.

From 2018-20, Bicknell served as wide receivers coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was instrumental in the development of a pair of young wideouts in Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Bicknell's tutelage in his first season in Cincinnati in 2018 helped Boyd make a big jump in his third campaign, when he finished with 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns. In each of his three seasons tutoring Boyd the wideout posted at least 76 receptions. A second round draft pick out of Clemson in 2020, Higgins finished his rookie season under Bicknell's tutelage with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns, with his catch total tying a Bengals rookie record at the time.

Bob Bicknell Coaching Career

Table inside Article
TeamPosition HeldYears
Boston University (college)Safeties coach1993
Boston University (college)Running backs coach1994
Boston University (college)Linebackers coach1995-97
Frankfurt Galaxy (NFL Europe)Defensive line coach1998
Frankfurt Galaxy (NFL Europe)Offensive line coach1999
Berlin Thunder (NFL Europe)Offensive line coach2000
Berlin Thunder (NFL Europe)Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach2001-03
Cologne Centurions (NFL Europe)Offensive coordinator/offensive line coach2004-05
Temple (college)Offensive line coach2006
Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)Assistant offensive line coach2007
Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)Offensive line coach2008
Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)Tight ends coach2009
Buffalo Bills (NFL)Tight ends coach2010-11
Buffalo Bills (NFL)Wide receivers coach2012
Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)Wide receivers coach2013-15
San Francisco 49ers (NFL)Wide receivers coach2016
Baylor University (college)Wide receivers coach2017
Cincinnati Bengals (NFL)Wide receivers coach2018-20
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Senior offensive assistant2022-present

Related Links

Photos: Cam Jordan hosts C3 Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
1 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
2 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
3 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
4 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
5 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
6 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
7 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
8 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
9 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
10 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
11 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
12 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
13 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
14 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
15 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
16 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
17 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
18 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
19 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
20 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
21 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
22 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
23 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
24 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
25 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
26 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
27 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
28 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
29 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Declan Doyle

Doyle is entering his fourth season with the Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

Williams is entering his fourth season with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Peter Giunta

Giunta is entering his seventh season with the Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges

Hodges is entering his sixth season with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Cory Robinson

Robinson is entering his third season with the Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brian Young

Young is entering his 14th season with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jordan Traylor

Traylor is entering his second season as a defensive assistant with the Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Sterling Moore

Moore is entering his second season with the New Orleans Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kris Richard

Richard is entering his second season with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ryan Nielsen

Nielsen is entering his sixth season with New Orleans, first as co-defensive coordinator

news

Dennis Allen has eased into role of New Orleans Saints head coach

'D.A. has done a great job of just trying to keep it as normal as possible and adding his own kind of flavor to it'

Advertising