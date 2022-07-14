Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Bob Bicknell

Bicknell (pronounced "bick-NELL"), comes to New Orleans with 14 years of NFL experience in the coaching ranks and 29 years of college and professional experience overall. The Holliston, Mass., native possesses extensive coaching experience on both the offensive line and at the skill positions.

From 2018-20, Bicknell served as wide receivers coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was instrumental in the development of a pair of young wideouts in Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Bicknell's tutelage in his first season in Cincinnati in 2018 helped Boyd make a big jump in his third campaign, when he finished with 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns. In each of his three seasons tutoring Boyd the wideout posted at least 76 receptions. A second round draft pick out of Clemson in 2020, Higgins finished his rookie season under Bicknell's tutelage with 67 receptions for 908 yards and six touchdowns, with his catch total tying a Bengals rookie record at the time.