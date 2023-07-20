Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Todd Grantham

Todd Grantham, a 33-year coaching veteran, is in his first season coaching as the Saints' defensive line coach. Grantham, who has extensive college and NFL experience both along the front seven and as a coordinator, spent the 2022 season as an analyst at the University of Alabama after serving as a defensive coordinator in the college ranks from 2010-2021.

From 2018-21, Grantham served as defensive coordinator at the University of Florida. From 2018-20, the Gators defense registered 65 takeaways, tied for 11th-most in the nation over that span. With a turnover margin of plus-12 in 2018 and plus-five in 2019, Florida also finished with a turnover margin of at least plus-five in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2014 and 2015. The Gators also ranked in the top t10 in the nation in sacks in 2019 (49-fifth) and 2020 (35-tied for seventh), leading the Southeastern Conference each season.

Grantham came to Gainesville after serving in the same position at Mississippi State in 2017 and at Louisville from 2014-16, where he tutored former Saints first round pick Sheldon Rankins. Grantham first entered the college coordinator ranks in 2010 at the University of Georgia, where he enjoyed a four-year stint, first as defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach from 2010-11 and adding the title of associate head coach from 2012-13. In 2012, Grantham led a unit that contributed to only Georgia's third 12-win season, as the Bulldogs allowed just 19 points (one touchdown, four field goals) in their last three SEC regular season victories and had a streak of six scoreless quarters. In 2011, Georgia finished fifth nationally in total defense, third in third down defense, fifth in interceptions and seventh in forced turnovers (32), which also ranked first in the SEC.

Prior to joining the Georgia coaching staff in 2010, Grantham had an 11-year NFL stint as a defensive assistant. He served as the defensive line coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2008-09. In 2009, the Cowboys ranked second in the NFL in scoring defense (15.6 points per game), fourth in rushing defense (90.5 yards per game), seventh in sacks (42) and ninth in total defense (315.9 yards per game). The Dallas defensive unit finished eighth in the NFL in total defense in 2008 and led the league with 59 sacks.

Prior to his tenure in Dallas, Grantham served three years as Cleveland's defensive coordinator from 2005-07. Following his arrival in 2005, the Browns ranked fourth in the NFL in pass defense (179.2 yards per game). In 2007, the Browns defense finished ranked eighth in third down efficiency (36.7%) as they improved from 4-12 to 10-6. Grantham started his NFL coaching career as a defensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001) and the Houston Texans (2002-04).

Prior to his first NFL stint, Grantham had additional significant experience on the college level, serving three seasons as the defensive line coach at Michigan State (1996-98) under Coach Nick Saban, one as assistant head coach (1998). He also spent six seasons (1990-95) at his alma mater, Virginia Tech, coaching defensive ends, inside linebackers and defensive linemen. In 1995, the Hokies ranked first nationally in rushing defense, fifth in scoring defense and tenth in total defense.

Grantham played guard and tackle for the Hokies from 1984-88. He earned second-team All-South and honorable mention All-America honors as a senior, graduating with a bachelor's degree in sports management in 1989.

