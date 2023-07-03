Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Mike Martinez

Martinez is entering his first season as a member of the Saints' coaching staff.

Jul 03, 2023 at 09:29 AM
New Orleans Saints
Mike Martinez

Assistant to the Head Coach

    Mike Martinez enters his first campaign on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff as assistant to the head coach after serving as a football operations/scouting assistant from 2020-22. In his role, he is responsible for assisting Coach Dennis Allen in organizing the club's football operations. Martinez is responsible for coordinating the Saints' meeting and practice schedules, the team's daily football calendar and orchestration of team and staff events, as well as providing administrative assistance to the coaching and operations staff.

    The Boise, Idaho native played basketball at Dordt University (Sioux Center, Iowa) and graduated with degrees in communication and sports management.

    Mike Martinez Coaching Career

    TeamPosition HeldYears
    New Orleans Saints (NFL)Assistant to the head coach2023-present

