Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Mike Martinez

Mike Martinez enters his first campaign on the New Orleans Saints coaching staff as assistant to the head coach after serving as a football operations/scouting assistant from 2020-22. In his role, he is responsible for assisting Coach Dennis Allen in organizing the club's football operations. Martinez is responsible for coordinating the Saints' meeting and practice schedules, the team's daily football calendar and orchestration of team and staff events, as well as providing administrative assistance to the coaching and operations staff.