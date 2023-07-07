Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Petry

Kevin Petry enters his seventh season as a member of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff.

In his fifth season as an offensive assistant, Petry will continue to assist offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and the rest of the Saints offensive staff. After working with the quarterbacks in 2022, Petry will tutor the Saints wideouts with wide receivers coach Kodi Burns in 2023.

Petry was responsible for coordinating the Saints' meeting and practice schedules, daily football calendar and orchestration of team and staff events, as well as providing administrative assistance to the coaching and operations staff from 2017-22. During the 2015 and 2016 seasons, he served as a video assistant. From 2012-14, Petry was a member of the team's equipment staff.

The Covington native, who prepped at St. Paul's High School, graduated from LSU with a bachelor's degree in sports administration in 2013. Petry and his wife Kelsey, have one son, Louis Michael.